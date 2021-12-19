sport, cricket,

Nicola Carey has helped the Tasmanian Tigers roar back to form after the Australian international anchored a win against the Queensland Fire. Carey's unbeaten century meant the Tigers avoided slumping to two losses from as many starts in the WNCL as they registered a five-wicket win. The 28-year-old backed up her half-century in the season opener with the Tasmanian No.3 plundering 10 boundaries against a Queensland Fire attack featuring Australian internationals Grace Harris (1-44) and Jessica Jonassen (1-38). READ MORE: Premier announces mask mandate for Tasmania After a burst of weather, the Tigers were set a Duckworth-Lewis chase of 232 runs off 276 balls and looked shaky when skipper Elyse Villani (7 off 21) was once again caught early in the innings. Carey was left with her main partner Heather Graham (55 off 65) after Rachel Priest departed and the two set about building a 111-run partnership. The Tigers dampened the impact of Jonassen after her five-wicket performance in midweek as they controlled the middle overs. Naomi Stalenberg (12 off 14) and Molly Strano (11 off 13) played useful cameos to keep the scoreboard ticking but departed just as they looked set to guide Tasmania home. READ MORE: Remembering the five children killed in the Hillcrest tragedy Greater Northern Raiders' Emma Manix-Geeves arrived at the crease in the unfamiliar spot of No.7 with the home side still needing 23 to win. Manix-Geeves helped Carey to her century and the Tigers to a WNCL victory by smashing the winning runs off Georgia Voll's full-toss. Voll was involved in one of the game's quirky moments bowled by Belinda Vakarewa (1-34) in the Queensland innings which reached 6-223. READ MORE: Another COVID-19 case confirmed in Launceston, three in total statewide The opening bowler's delivery clipped the top of the off-stump and dislodged the bail but strangely, no one from Tasmania appealed. The Queensland batter was dismissed just five runs later as one of Sarah Coyte's three wickets. It looked on-par with the Fire's winning total from earlier this week, headlined by Georgia Redmayne's 63 off 88, but it proved not to be enough in the end. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/3bff12b5-b73b-4986-a225-ae9d07839a34.JPG/r0_436_4159_2786_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg