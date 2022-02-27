sport, cricket,

Hadspen coach Liam Reynolds says Sunday's Twenty20 semi-final against Burnie Hurricanes was "one of the weirdest ways I've ever lost a cricket game to be fair". It was certainly a strange day for the Chieftains who were looking forward to giving the Hobart-based Hurricanes Community Cup statewide finals their best shot. Reynolds explained what happened at Bellerive Oval. READ MORE: O'Mahony five-for has Raiders in with chance for outright victory "The first match went ahead and just as that match ended ours started to rain and it was on and off," he said. "We got three overs in and then it was sort of called off. "And we stayed another period of time off and then we went back on again for another couple of overs and then off again. "And then just the time that we had didn't allow us to get a game in so then it went to the flip of a coin." The Hurricanes got four overs through their batting innings to post 1/36. The Chieftains lost the match-deciding toss. Reynolds was understanding of the situation despite the strange circumstances. "That's the way it is, that's the way their rules are," he said. "One thing we can't control is the weather." The finals saw the winners of the North and North-West finals play against each other as well as the two Southern finalists. The Chieftains progressed to the statewide semi-final after winning the TCL competition and defeating the East Coast Cricket Association and Westbury in the Northern finals. "It's obviously a fantastic achievement to get as far as we did and it's a credit to our playing group and our club and committee for all the hard work that goes in so it was just reward there," Reynolds said. "Obviously it was just unfortunate the weather prevented us from playing in the big one." In the first match of the day Orford defeated Blackmans Bay. Orford reeled in the 5/142 total in 19.3 overs. Burnie Hurricanes and Orford were declared joint champions after their final was abandoned due to inclement weather. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/b6091f88-1875-41bf-be3a-cf3369ef1ef5.jpg/r0_187_2666_1693_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg