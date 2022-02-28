news, local-news, stadium, tasmania, afl

Premier Peter Gutwein has not ruled out announcing a proposal for a new stadium for Tasmania when Parliament resumes this week, saying the state should be "aspirational". Legendary former Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson - who is assisting Tasmania's bid for an AFL team - has previously declared his support for a new multi-purpose stadium in Hobart. Mr Gutwein will deliver his "state of the state" address when Parliament resume on Tuesday, and was questioned about whether it would include any details for a new stadium to assist in the AFL bid. READ MORE: Madeleine Ogilvie promoted to cabinet, completing transition from Labor to Liberal He did not rule it out, and said "always, these matters are under consideration". "Well in fact, the 2019 report from the taskforce indicated very clearly that the medium to long-term aim should be to have a new stadium," Mr Gutwein said. "Alastair Clarkson was here a couple of weeks ago suggesting that a new stadium that's fit for purpose for the longer term is something that we should consider. "I believe that we should be aspirational and as I've said, the report a couple of years ago indicated that a stadium should be a key part of our thinking moving forward. "As I've indicated, we have been giving consideration to that." In October 2019, Hobart architect Don Gallagher put forward concept designs for a 27,000-seat stadium at Macquarie Point alongside the Hobart Cenotaph, but it did not progress further at the time. Last year, designs were released for the first phase of a residential development at Mac Point, and land releases were near. Macquarie Point has long been touted as a potential site for a new stadium given its proximity to the CBD, but the housing development and other uses could leave insufficient space. The only other option in the area could be the site of the TCA Oval on the Domain. In December 2019, the Tasmanian AFL taskforce's business case outlined how a showpiece stadium could be a "silver bullet" for inclusion in the AFL. "We have sought to model what a new, central CBD roofed stadium would do the economics of a Tasmanian-based AFL team. In short, it would likely motivate the AFL to issue a provisional licence," the report reads. READ MORE: Tasmanian Government makes alterations to state land tax obligations Both Blundstone Arena and UTAS Stadium - in their current state - were not considered adequate to handle anticipated demand, and would need major upgrades by 2025 just to meet required standards, rather than exceed them. Townsville's new $300 million stadium which was jointly funded by the state and federal governments was considered "a possible precedent" to follow. Macquarie Point was seen as an attractive option for a stadium due to it being zoned industrial - limiting potential restrictions from nearby residential areas - but a potential $120 million bill to relocate the sewage plant could be a barrier. The AFL's own report into the bid last year - completed by ex-AFL Commissioner Colin Carter - mentioned that it was up to the Tasmanian Government to "address stadium requirements", rather than the AFL. READ MORE: Crumb rubber funds expected to reduce Tasmanian tyre waste "The Task Force correctly argued that a 'clean' stadium is important and that the stadiums in Hobart and Launceston should not be too large because that will undermine the new club's economics," the Carter report reads. The report found support for a team based in Hobart, but matches shared with Launceston. The upcoming federal election also presents an opportunity for the Tasmanian Government to lobby for federal funds. Mr Gutwein will deliver his state of the state address on Tuesday. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

