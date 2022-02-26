sport, cricket,

Greater Northern Raiders made a statement on Saturday. It's that they're determined to make a splash in the upcoming premier league two-day finals series. After two losses on the trot, stand-in skipper Charlie Eastoe labelled this weekend's Glenorchy clash a must-win. And his players answered the call on day one at KGV Oval. It wasn't all smooth sailing as the Magpies got off to a strong start reaching 40 without a wicket. READ MORE: Tassie rounds a great way for riders to prepare for national titles But then Tushaar Garg (10), who was holding down an end, was caught behind by Eastoe off James Beattie's bowling. Glenorchy opener Ryan Graham-Daft (45) kept the runs ticking over but then disaster struck. Sam O'Mahony got Graham-Daft caught out by John Hayes. And then O'Mahony found himself on a hat-trick when he had Nick Davis caught out for a golden duck. Jake Williams (4) was O'Mahony's next victim with Hayes pouching the catch. Minutes later Jono Chapman dismissed Magpies' skipper Josh Hartill (1) thanks to the safe hands of Alistair Taylor. Then O'Mahony and Taylor teamed up to have Jyles Horne caught out for a duck. Chapman then continued the Magpies' nightmare when he trapped Navrojdeep Virk (1) lbw. Glenorchy was suddenly 7-65. The home team needed stability and tail-enders Brandon Kopper (5) and Tim Spotswood (15) did their best to provide it. Dravid Rao broke through Kopper's gate to have Glenorchy 8-77. Chapman then got Trent Le Rossignol caught out for a duck and O'Mahony knocked over Harrison Thomas' castle to keep the total to 90 from 32.3 overs. O'Mahony was outstanding with 5-25 from 7.3 overs and Chapman offered great service with his 3-18 and five maidens. Catches win matches and Eastoe and Taylor held two each while Hayes collected three. An improved batting performance was at the forefront of Eastoe's mind this week and opener Hayes came to play. He backed up with an unbeaten 80 after his 63 not out during the follow-on last weekend. Magpie Garg's spell (2-39) was good early and he claimed Cooper Anthes' (5) scalp thanks to a Kopper catch. Garg also got Taylor caught out. Eastoe was building a patient innings but was eventually adjudged lbw off Kopper's bowling. Glenorchy's Horne was handy with 2-20 and dismissed Nathan Parkin and O'Mahony. Spencer Hayes knocked 23 not out toward the end to have the Raiders at 5-150 going into Sunday's play.

