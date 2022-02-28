newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Launceston Football Club's preparations for the upcoming Tasmanian State League season have taken another step after the club revealed their leadership group. The Blues, who are preparing to defend their title in the upcoming season, have reappointed midfield star Jobi Harper as captain for the fourth consecutive season. READ MORE: Western United maintain UTAS Stadium record Harper helped lead his side to another flag last season after sitting out the opening eight rounds of the campaign to complete a firefighters certificate. Launceston coach Mitch Thorp was full of praise for his captain. "Jobi is the ultimate teammate, competitive, hardworking and self deprecating," he said. Harper will be joined by Miller Hodge and Alex Wright as vice-captains for season 2022, which begins on March 26. READ MORE: O'Mahony five-for has Raiders in with chance for outright victor The recognition comes after Wright claimed a third-place finish in the Blues' best and fairest award last season while Hodge was a key part of the Blues' stingy defence. Thorp said the addition of Wright and Hodge would complement Harper as a leadership group. "Miller and Alec are cut from a similar cloth to Jobi, in regards to their physical fitness and preparation. They're clearly demonstrating strong behaviours for their peers and coaches to vote them in given the experience we have on our list," Thorp said. "The three have a nice blend of youth and experience."

