Tasmanian State League fixture revealed for 2022 campaign
After much anticipation the 2022 Tasmanian State League fixture has been released.
In the 21-round competition, each team will play each other three times before a three-week, four-team finals series.
Two league-wide bye rounds have been added this season, one in between rounds 13 and 14 and the other the week before finals - to be used if any games are needed to be postponed due to COVID-19.
The season gets underway for North Launceston by hosting Glenorchy at UTAS Stadium, while two-time reigning premiers Launceston face North Hobart at Windsor Park.
The two Northern sides first meet in round four during the Good Friday round, which will see all three matches played on the public holiday, before meeting again on a Friday night in round 10.
AFL Tasmania regional manager for the South and the TSL, Andy Bennett, is excited for the season ahead.
"With the release of the 2022 TSL fixture, the upcoming community football season feels that little bit closer," he said.
"Season 2022 may offer some COVID-19 related challenges, but with the implementation of two bye rounds - one in the middle of the season and one before finals - we have the opportunity to catch up on matches if required to do so.
"Tasmanians love their football, and our game offers so much to so many both on and off the field. I can't wait for the season to get underway as we continue to work together as a football community."
Speaking positively about the hopes of all clubs, Bennett praised the two Northern sides for their ability to stay at the top.
"Launceston has been the team to beat in recent years, and I know Mitch Thorp's side will be driven to push for a historic three-peat," he said.
"North Launceston are always around the mark, and I have no doubt Brad Cox-Goodyer's new-look side will again have a big say on how the 2022 season unfolds."
2022 fixture (Seniors, DLs)
ROUND 1
Saturday, March 26
North Launceston v Glenorchy at UTAS Stadium (1pm, 10.30am)
Lauderdale v Tigers at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Launceston v North Hobart at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Clarence
ROUND 2
Saturday, April 2
North Launceston v Lauderdale at UTAS Stadium (2pm, 11.30am)
Launceston v Glenorchy at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am)
Clarence v Tigers at TBC (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: North Hobart
ROUND 3
Saturday, April 9
North Launceston v Clarence at UTAS Stadium (2pm, 11.30am)
Tigers v Launceston at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am)
North Hobart v Glenorchy at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Lauderdale
ROUND 4
Friday, April 15 - Good Friday
Launceston v North Launceston at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am - TBC)
Tigers v North Hobart at Twin Ovals (2.30pm, 12pm)
Lauderdale v Clarence at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am - TBC)
Bye: Glenorchy
ROUND 5
Saturday, April 23
Launceston v Clarence at Windsor Park (2pm 11.30am)
Glenorchy v Tigers at KGV (1pm, 3.30pm)
Monday, April 25 - Anzac Day
North Hobart v Lauderdale at North Hobart Oval (2.30pm, 12pm)
Bye: North Launceston
ROUND 6
Saturday, April 30
North Launceston v North Hobart at UTAS Stadium (1pm, 3.30pm)
Clarence v Glenorchy at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am)
Lauderdale v Launceston at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Tigers
ROUND 7
Saturday, May 7
Glenorchy v Lauderdale at KGV (11.30am, 2pm)
North Hobart v Clarence at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Tigers v North Launceston at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Launceston
ROUND 8
Saturday, May 14
North Launceston v Glenorchy at UTAS Stadium (1pm, 10.30am)
Launceston v North Hobart at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am)
Tigers v Lauderdale at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Clarence
ROUND 9
Saturday, May 21
Glenorchy v Launceston at KGV (12pm, 2.30pm)
Lauderdale v North Launceston at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Tigers v Clarence at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: North Hobart
ROUND 10
Friday, May 27
North Launceston v Launceston at UTAS Stadium (7pm, 4.30pm)
Saturday, May 28
North Hobart v Tigers at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Clarence v Lauderdale at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Glenorchy
ROUND 11
Saturday, June 4
Glenorchy v North Hobart at KGV (1pm, 10.30am)
Launceston v Lauderdale at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am)
Clarence v North Launceston at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Tigers
ROUND 12
Saturday, June 11
Lauderdale v North Hobart at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Tigers v Glenorchy at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am)
Clarence v Launceston at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: North Launceston
ROUND 13
Saturday, June 18
North Launceston v Tigers at UTAS Stadium (2pm, 11.30am)
North Hobart v Clarence at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Lauderdale v Glenorchy at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Launceston
Saturday, June 25 - League bye
ROUND 14
Saturday, July 2
Glenorchy v Launceston at KGV (12pm, 2.30pm)
North Launceston v Lauderdale at UTAS Stadium (2pm, 11.30am)
Clarence v Tigers at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: North Hobart
ROUND 15
Saturday, July 9
Glenorchy v Clarence at KGV (1pm, 10.30am)
Launceston v Tigers at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am)
North Hobart v North Launceston at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Lauderdale
ROUND 16
Saturday, July 16
Tigers v North Hobart at Twin Ovals (1pm, 10.30am)
Launceston v North Launceston at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am)
Lauderdale v Clarence at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Glenorchy
ROUND 17
Saturday, July 23
Glenorchy v North Hobart at KGV (1pm, 10.30am)
Lauderdale v Launceston at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
North Launceston v Clarence at UTAS Stadium (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Tigers
ROUND 18
Saturday, July 30
Tigers v North Launceston at Twin Ovals (1pm, 10.30am)
Clarence v North Hobart at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am)
Lauderdale v Glenorchy at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Launceston
ROUND 19
Saturday, August 6
North Hobart v Lauderdale at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Glenorchy v Tigers at KGV (2pm, 11.30am)
Clarence v Launceston at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: North Launceston
ROUND 20
Saturday, August 13
Clarence v Glenorchy at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am)
Launceston v Tigers at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am)
North Hobart v North Launceston at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Lauderdale
ROUND 21
Saturday, August 20
North Hobart v Launceston at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am)
Glenorchy v North Launceston at KGV (2pm, 11.30am)
Tigers v Lauderdale at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am)
Bye: Clarence
Saturday, August 27 - league bye
FINALS SERIES
3-4 September: First and Second Semi Finals
10-11 September: Preliminary Final
17 September: Grand Final
