After much anticipation the 2022 Tasmanian State League fixture has been released. In the 21-round competition, each team will play each other three times before a three-week, four-team finals series. Two league-wide bye rounds have been added this season, one in between rounds 13 and 14 and the other the week before finals - to be used if any games are needed to be postponed due to COVID-19. The season gets underway for North Launceston by hosting Glenorchy at UTAS Stadium, while two-time reigning premiers Launceston face North Hobart at Windsor Park. READ MORE: The two Northern sides first meet in round four during the Good Friday round, which will see all three matches played on the public holiday, before meeting again on a Friday night in round 10. AFL Tasmania regional manager for the South and the TSL, Andy Bennett, is excited for the season ahead. "With the release of the 2022 TSL fixture, the upcoming community football season feels that little bit closer," he said. "Season 2022 may offer some COVID-19 related challenges, but with the implementation of two bye rounds - one in the middle of the season and one before finals - we have the opportunity to catch up on matches if required to do so. "Tasmanians love their football, and our game offers so much to so many both on and off the field. I can't wait for the season to get underway as we continue to work together as a football community." Speaking positively about the hopes of all clubs, Bennett praised the two Northern sides for their ability to stay at the top. "Launceston has been the team to beat in recent years, and I know Mitch Thorp's side will be driven to push for a historic three-peat," he said. "North Launceston are always around the mark, and I have no doubt Brad Cox-Goodyer's new-look side will again have a big say on how the 2022 season unfolds." ROUND 1 Saturday, March 26 North Launceston v Glenorchy at UTAS Stadium (1pm, 10.30am) Lauderdale v Tigers at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Launceston v North Hobart at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Clarence ROUND 2 Saturday, April 2 North Launceston v Lauderdale at UTAS Stadium (2pm, 11.30am) Launceston v Glenorchy at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am) Clarence v Tigers at TBC (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: North Hobart ROUND 3 Saturday, April 9 North Launceston v Clarence at UTAS Stadium (2pm, 11.30am) Tigers v Launceston at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am) North Hobart v Glenorchy at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Lauderdale ROUND 4 Friday, April 15 - Good Friday Launceston v North Launceston at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am - TBC) Tigers v North Hobart at Twin Ovals (2.30pm, 12pm) Lauderdale v Clarence at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am - TBC) Bye: Glenorchy ROUND 5 Saturday, April 23 Launceston v Clarence at Windsor Park (2pm 11.30am) Glenorchy v Tigers at KGV (1pm, 3.30pm) Monday, April 25 - Anzac Day North Hobart v Lauderdale at North Hobart Oval (2.30pm, 12pm) Bye: North Launceston ROUND 6 Saturday, April 30 North Launceston v North Hobart at UTAS Stadium (1pm, 3.30pm) Clarence v Glenorchy at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am) Lauderdale v Launceston at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Tigers ROUND 7 Saturday, May 7 Glenorchy v Lauderdale at KGV (11.30am, 2pm) North Hobart v Clarence at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Tigers v North Launceston at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Launceston ROUND 8 Saturday, May 14 North Launceston v Glenorchy at UTAS Stadium (1pm, 10.30am) Launceston v North Hobart at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am) Tigers v Lauderdale at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Clarence ROUND 9 Saturday, May 21 Glenorchy v Launceston at KGV (12pm, 2.30pm) Lauderdale v North Launceston at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Tigers v Clarence at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: North Hobart ROUND 10 Friday, May 27 North Launceston v Launceston at UTAS Stadium (7pm, 4.30pm) Saturday, May 28 North Hobart v Tigers at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Clarence v Lauderdale at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Glenorchy ROUND 11 Saturday, June 4 Glenorchy v North Hobart at KGV (1pm, 10.30am) Launceston v Lauderdale at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am) Clarence v North Launceston at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Tigers ROUND 12 Saturday, June 11 Lauderdale v North Hobart at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Tigers v Glenorchy at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am) Clarence v Launceston at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: North Launceston ROUND 13 Saturday, June 18 North Launceston v Tigers at UTAS Stadium (2pm, 11.30am) North Hobart v Clarence at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Lauderdale v Glenorchy at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Launceston Saturday, June 25 - League bye ROUND 14 Saturday, July 2 Glenorchy v Launceston at KGV (12pm, 2.30pm) North Launceston v Lauderdale at UTAS Stadium (2pm, 11.30am) Clarence v Tigers at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: North Hobart ROUND 15 Saturday, July 9 Glenorchy v Clarence at KGV (1pm, 10.30am) Launceston v Tigers at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am) North Hobart v North Launceston at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Lauderdale ROUND 16 Saturday, July 16 Tigers v North Hobart at Twin Ovals (1pm, 10.30am) Launceston v North Launceston at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am) Lauderdale v Clarence at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Glenorchy ROUND 17 Saturday, July 23 Glenorchy v North Hobart at KGV (1pm, 10.30am) Lauderdale v Launceston at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am) North Launceston v Clarence at UTAS Stadium (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Tigers ROUND 18 Saturday, July 30 Tigers v North Launceston at Twin Ovals (1pm, 10.30am) Clarence v North Hobart at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am) Lauderdale v Glenorchy at Skybus Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Launceston ROUND 19 Saturday, August 6 North Hobart v Lauderdale at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Glenorchy v Tigers at KGV (2pm, 11.30am) Clarence v Launceston at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: North Launceston ROUND 20 Saturday, August 13 Clarence v Glenorchy at Blundstone Arena (2pm, 11.30am) Launceston v Tigers at Windsor Park (2pm, 11.30am) North Hobart v North Launceston at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Lauderdale ROUND 21 Saturday, August 20 North Hobart v Launceston at North Hobart Oval (2pm, 11.30am) Glenorchy v North Launceston at KGV (2pm, 11.30am) Tigers v Lauderdale at Twin Ovals (2pm, 11.30am) Bye: Clarence Saturday, August 27 - league bye FINALS SERIES 3-4 September: First and Second Semi Finals 10-11 September: Preliminary Final 17 September: Grand Final What do you think? 