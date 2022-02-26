newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Securing her fifth national title last weekend, Launceston's Izzy Flint has enjoyed a strong start to her mountain biking season. Taking out under-23 title for cross-country short-course (XCC) at the national championships held at Maydena, Flint relished the challenge of racing in her home state. "There's always a heap of emotions in the lead-up to a national champs and I think as athletes, we always put a heap of pressure on ourselves to perform at these events," she said. "But in the big scheme of things, with us heading overseas and looking at Comm Games, World Cups and World Champs, it is just the start of the season and we just build from here. READ MORE: Tasmanian Tigers name uncapped trio in WNCL squad "I think it's always nice to race at home, we don't usually get the opportunity to race at home, usually you're having to travel and prepare in a different way, so it's nice to not have that stress. "I think it's quite nice because there's a bigger environment and a bigger crowd of people there, so it always builds a better atmosphere." Finishing with a time of 23:12:19, the 19-year-old former Trevallyn Primary and Riverside High School student was 12 seconds ahead of second place, New South Wales' Katherine Hosking and over a minute ahead of Queensland's Holly Lubcke. "It was a pretty fast race, I didn't really have the best start but I worked my way through and was pretty happy with how it all came together," Flint said about her performance. "It wasn't the time I was hoping to get over the weekend but it's still nice to walk away with something." The short-course race saw the riders battle it out on a 2km circuit, while the longer race, which Flint finished third in - behind Hosking and Lubcke - is usually a 4-6km track, with the ride going for around an hour and a half. The Launceston Mountain Bike Club member and her boyfriend, 2014 Commonwealth Games representative Cameron Ivory, will head overseas at the end of April as they look to seal a spot on the team for the 2022 edition in Birmingham. READ MORE: A-League: Western United's John Aloisi back Tasmania for A-League expansion "It's really nice to live with another athlete and someone that you can share all of your stuff with," she said. "He's actually working out at Togari at the moment, which is like three hours from home, so I only see him on the weekends which is a bit different but he's loving his work and I think it will be really nice when we just get to pack up, run away from our domestic lives here and go overseas this year."

