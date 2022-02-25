sport, cricket,

A trio of uncapped Tasmanian Tigers have been named in the 14-player squad to travel to the mainland next week for the re-scheduled WNCL fixtures. Coming into the 2022 portion of the season with a win and a loss to their name, the Tigers have picked Chloe Abel, Clare Scott and Hayley Silver-Holmes in their squad, with several unavailabilities. Australian duo Nicola Carey and Heather Graham are unavailable as they prepare for the Women's World Cup in New Zealand, while Greater Northern Raiders representative Belinda Vakarewa is taking an indefinite break from cricket for personal reasons. READ MORE: WNBL: Silverdome unable to host Bendigo Spirit, Southside Flyers after logistical issues Her Raiders teammates, Riverside's Emma Manix-Geeves, recent centurion Corinne Hall and skipper Sasha Moloney have all been selected in the side, which will be captained by new recruit Elyse Villani. The Tasmanians play their first match of the calendar year on Wednesday, March 2 against Victoria at Junction Oval after being one of the five sides to get on the park in late 2021. The remaining 22 matches of the competition are scheduled to be played at venues across the Australian Capital Territory, New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria. Chloe Abel, Sarah Coyte, Emma Manix-Geeves, Maisy Gibson, Corinne Hall, Sasha Moloney, Rachel Priest, Clare Scott, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Elyse Villani (c)

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/e4a290d8-ee75-4edb-894e-872e53b737b0.JPG/r13_346_5015_3172_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg