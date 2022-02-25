newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Calls for Tasmania to gain entry to the A-League in the coming years have been further boosted after renowned former Socceroo John Aloisi backed the option. With the A-League looking to expand the league in the coming years to potentially 14 or 16 sides in the men's competition, the option of a Tasmanian A-League side has been placed firmly in the spotlight. Tasmania was part of the last round of expansion bids but was overlooked as the licences were awarded to Macarthur FC and Western United, both of whom have played in Launceston in the past year. The newest Victorian side to the A-League is in the second year of a two-year contract to play two home games at UTAS Stadium, which are scheduled for April, but the 46-year-old was keen to see the Apple Isle represented. "I'd like to see a Tasmanian A-League presence to be honest, because sometimes I think it gets forgotten about that there's people that love the game down there and love football and we don't see enough of that," he said. READ MORE: Nathaniel Atkinson joins Hearts in mega move Aloisi pointed to former Riverside Olympic player and now Heart of Midlothian defender Nathaniel Atkinson as evidence the state could produce talented footballers. "We see a couple of players come through here and there, Nathaniel Atkinson being one of the latest ones, so there is talent there and hopefully the league grows enough that Tasmania can have a team there," he said. "Probably the club will be disappointed I am saying that because we'd like to grow down there but I'd like to see a team in every state to be honest that would just help the game in general." The support comes as Western United get set to return to Launceston on Sunday ahead of a clash with Perth Glory at UTAS Stadium as the final game of Glory Men's side three-game stint in Tasmania. While a trip to Launceston with United will be his first as a manager, the city has proven a happy hunting ground for Aloisi as a junior. "Not many people know this but I was 14 playing in the under-15s national championships and I got the leading goal-scorer of the national championships for South Australia and I really gained confidence from that national championship," he said. "So Tasmania it's always been a really special place for me because of that and it was in Launceston so I can't wait to get back there." READ MORE: Western United lock-in Launceston fixtures The championship springboarded Aloisi into a lengthy career which saw him become the first Australian ever to play and score in La Liga, the English Premier League and Serie A. Tasmania's A-League aspirations were confirmed by Football Tasmania and supported by Perth Glory's Tony Pignata earlier this month. "I think it's good way to engage the football community here, which is getting bigger and bigger each year," Pignata said at the announcement of the Perth Glory's agreement with the state government. "I think there is an opportunity here in Tasmania to have an A-League team." Football Tasmania believes a two to three year timeline is a feasible to see Tasmania represented in the competition for the first time. "We feel like it's the pathway towards our own team as has already been said, our view is that the A-League is not a national competition without a Tasmanian team," Football Tasmania chief executive Matt Bulkeley said previously. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

