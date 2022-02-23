TFS attend house fire at Denbys Road, Pegarah, overnight
Local News
Crews attended a house fire at Denbys Road, Pegarah, overnight.
The two-storey dwelling was "totally destroyed" by the fire, which crews from Currie and Naracoopa attended.
More information to come.
