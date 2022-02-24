open-universities-australia, multimedia,

A Ravenswood man who blasted his car horn when swerving within 30 centimetres of a cyclist escaped with a two-month disqualification from driving and a $2000 fine when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court. David Michael Field, 41, pleaded guilty to reckless driving and failing to keep a safe distance when passing a bicycle rider on August 28, 2021. Reckless driving can attract a jail sentence of up to two years. Police prosecutor Brad Collins told the court that Field was driving his Nissan Navara on Pateena Road about 11.30am when he came up behind a group of three cyclists. One of the cyclists had front and rear video cameras. Two cyclists were riding abreast and one behind. "The defendant moved to the right and then deliberately steered to the left towards the cyclists," Mr Collins said. "He sounded the horn continuously while passing an 18-year-old female cyclist. The left side of his ute passed within 30 centimetres of her elbow. "The defendant's speed was between 80-90 kilometres an hour," Mr Collins said. The court heard that Field had his mother and two young children in the car. In a police interview he said it was a road rage incident where he was "sick of cyclists being in the way putting my family at risk at their leisure". Defence counsel Fran McCracken said that Field had encountered a different group of cyclists shortly beforehand and had very nearly had an accident with an approaching vehicle. She said he was discussing the incident with his mother when he encountered the second group. "He lost his head and drove closer to them than necessary," she said. Ms McCracken said Field instructed her: "I let my emotions drive the car." "It was very silly but would have been very frightening for them. "It is essentially seconds of conduct." The court heard that a car driving at more than 60km/h needed to allow 1.5 metres between the vehicle and the cyclist. Magistrate Sharon Cure said that a lot of drivers thought cyclists should ride in a single file rather than be abreast talking to one another. "But its appalling conduct by the driver, cyclists are entitled to be on the road," she said. "The potential harm that could have been caused is great. "It was a complete overreaction... but I'm of the view that it was out of character. "If you come up again on a similar charge you would probably find yourself in jail. "It was a serious example of putting cyclists at risk." The court heard that Field operated a one-man mechanical business at Perth, which would stop if he did not have a licence. Ms Cure disqualified him from driving for two months but postponed the commencement for 42 days for Field to seek a restricted licence.

