Perth Glory's mission, should they choose to accept it, will seem them turn Tasmania into a fortress. Glory's men are set to begin their three game stint at UTAS Stadium against Brisbane Roar on Sunday after a stop-start season which has seen them rarely grace their home ground of HBF Park. It may be a world away from their natural surroundings but Glory are aiming to kick on with maximum points from their three games in a week to make the most of their games in hand. "We've got three games ... they're home games in Tasmania so we're trying to treat that as if we were playing at HBF Park in front of our fans and we want to make sure our home form is good," head coach Richard Garcia said. "We've got a very strong mindset into this week, this next week is going to be a big one for us we need to get quite a few points out of." READ MORE: Tasmania's A-League push supported After extensive time away from their Western Australia home, Glory are taking the silver-linings out of their Tasmania stay after bouncing around the Eastern states in the early part of the season. "It'll be good for all the lads to get a bit of [stability] in the schedule we've got the three-games in Tasmania in one week so it'll be good to get those games out of the way and get maximum points," Perth's Giordano Colli said. Perth's aim to have an unbeaten Tasmania stay will be boosted by former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge set to make an appearance off the bench. The 32-year-old former England striker has been limited to three appearances this season after enduring three stints in quarantine. Sturridge had his career put on-hold due to a four month worldwide ban for breach betting rules in 2020 but has been labelled one of the biggest signings in the A-League Men's league history. After gracing some of the world's best stadiums like Old Trafford and Stamford Bridge, the Glory striker will add UTAS Stadium to that list. "His minutes will be limited off the bench, but it's rapidly getting closer to getting that start that we want him to have," Garcia said. "We want to focus on getting Daniel on the park, and focus on him being consistent within the team."

