South Launceston's dynasty in the Cricket North Women's league has been etched in stone after the side claimed an unprecedented seventh straight title. The unbeaten Knights triumphed in one of the competition's best deciders in years as a valiant Riverside outfit took the game to the final over where they still had a shot at an upset victory. The underdog Blues had the Knights in a spot of bother early in their innings as Rebecca Dowe (1-23), Kate Sherriff (1-13) and Sophie Parkin (1-25) claimed the wickets of Amy Duggan (10 off 15), Caitlyn Webster (2 off 7) and Alice McLauchlan (5 off 9) to leave the Knights at 3-20. Sherriff, named player of the final for her efforts with bat and ball, was the stand-out bowler for the Blues and the Knights' batting unit struggled to create many attacking scoring shots off her consistent line. At 3-20, the defending champions had their innings delicately poised with Riverside up and about after the early breakthroughs and Ava Curtis (42* off 43) and Meg Radford (15 off 25) at the crease. The pair steadied the Knights' innings as they displayed alertness throughout their 46-run partnership to manoeuvre the strike and spread the Riverside fielders through the middle-overs. Eventually, they chanced their arm one too many times as Zahlia Arnold and Sherriff collaborated to secure the key run-out of Radford and breathe life into their bowling effort. Knights' co-captain Belinda Wegman (32 off 19) delivered one of her most important innings of the season in the decider as the stalwart demonstrated her array of power-hitting to find the boundary on five occasions. Wegman's impetus seemed to encourage Curtis, the Knights' top-scorer once again in a final, as the Hobart Hurricanes squad member cashed in with a couple of strong pull-shots into the leg-side boundary. The duo's 59-run partnership proved critical to the home side's efforts as they closed their innings at 5-119 to the cheers of the gathered Knights' faithful who were in full voice from the sidelines. The Blues' innings, opened by Sherriff (43 off 43) and Elyse Page (22 off 42), started out strong as the opening pair put on 71 for the first wicket. Sherriff, after top-scoring for Riverside in the semi-final against Launceston, once again seemed determined to drag her side over the line with a classy innings which mixed poise and power. The opener was well-supported by Page, who acted as the perfect foil in knocking around the strike while Sherriff took full toll. Knights' co-captain Webster snared the vital wicket of Sherriff but it was Duggan (2-20) who delivered the hammer blow to knock-over Page and then Monique Booth in consecutive balls to halt the Blues' aspirations. Riverside coach Parkin (19* off 22) was handy as the Blues finished at 4-109 after needing 20 off the final over for victory as the crowd revelled in the close finish. After the jubilation of the win dissipated and the medals were handed out at the Fortress, Wegman paid tribute to her side. "I'd like to thank Riverside, they had our hearts in our mouths for a few overs there, well done to Kate with the bat," she said. "To my girls, hard work pays off so just keep doing what we're doing ... very proud of you guys, after days like today, you've earnt that seventh title so well done to you."

