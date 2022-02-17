sport, local-sport,

Perth Glory have turned heads this season the back-drop of a stop-start season in the A-League Women's competition as the team gets used to time on the road. Glory are pushing for a top four position with a game against Melbourne on February 19 before their trip to Tasmania as part of a double-header on February 27 against Sydney FC. Coach Alex Epakis, recently re-signed on a one year deal, has helped transform the side from wooden spooners to finals aspirants in a season marred by COVID interruptions and schedule changes. Amidst the fluctuating and seemingly ever-changing COVID-19 setting the A-League Women's competition has been in, Perth have found ways to keep spirits high. "We've had four birthdays in the last fortnight amongst the team, so yeah we've definitely been sticking together and taking any opportunity like that to celebrate and get together," Perth Glory's Sarah Cain said. "There's table tennis downstairs that's getting a big run at the moment, so we're definitely still enjoying ourselves and doing what we can despite not being at home." From the relative normality of table tennis to the downright wacky, Perth's squad have seemingly been willing to lean into the spirit of celebration on their on-going road trip. "It's a bit more than just table tennis, the other week we added up the collective age of the four birthdays of February, I think it turned out to be 115 years," she said. "So we all op-shopping and dressed up like old ladies and men and had a bit of an old person party which was fun." READ MORE: Tasmania's A-League push supported The away trip, often something feared by fans, has been a common occurrence for the squad from the West given they've played all but one game this season away to help the league navigate COVID uncertainty. That continues as they face-off against Melbourne Victory and then ladder-leading Sydney FC for the first-ever A-League Women's match in the state. By then Sydney could well have capped their dominant season with the Premier's Plate if results go their way but finals aspirations are likely still to be on the table for Glory. Espakis' side is not shying away from the mention of finals. "I think it'd be massive for all of us, the circumstances of the season we've had ... this is new in its own way and everyone's sacrificed so much to be here," Cain said. "To make finals and have a chance to win would be so huge." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/0cfb5cc3-25a3-4529-828b-736f331b5a2d.jpg/r0_304_4096_2618_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg