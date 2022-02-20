newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania's premier agricultural and machinery event is set to be bolstered after receiving a six-figure sum from the state government. Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett was joined by representatives from Rural Youth Tasmania at Civic Square, where he announced a funding commitment of $850,000 to assist the organisation, as well as to ensure the continuation of Agfest. READ MORE: Mother's love gives child a new lease on life Mr Barnett said the investment would allow Rural Youth Tasmania to have surety in their event planning, and would also provide support for vital infrastructure work. "There will be $150,000 going toward infrastructure, which will be used for new fencing and electricity upgrades ... this will assist in building a sustainable future for Agfest," he said. "Because of COVID-19, things have been really tough over the past couple of years, so we as a government want to stand shoulder to shoulder with Rural Youth, as well as the agricultural community to show that the industry is important and part of our future, and that we're standing by them." READ MORE: Is COVID becoming endemic? Professor Catherine Bennett explains Rural Youth Tasmania chairman Caine Evans said the funding was very welcomed, especially as preparations for this year's Agfest event were in "full swing". "We have over 400 exhibitors on the books already, with another two weeks before registrations close, so believe we'll certainly get to the 500 exhibitor mark, which would be great for the event," he said. "We put this on for Tasmanians, and specifically our farming sector, so we're confident that locals will come out and support our event, and also that capped numbers will be revised by then." Agfest is scheduled to run from August 24 to 27 at Quercus Park, Carrick, and Tickets go on sale from July 1. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

