Missing fisherman found dead in Lake Burbury

news, local-news, lake, burbury, fisherman, died, dead, tasmania, police, missing

A 47-year-old man has been found dead on Tasmania's West Coast after he was reported missing from the Lake Burbury Campsite over the weekend. Tasmania Police were first alerted to the man's disappearance at about 8:00am on Sunday morning. READ MORE: Semi-urgent surgery patients 'shoved into a pigeon hole' He had last been seen by friends heading out onto Lake Burbury in a white Quintrex fishing boat at approximately 5:00pm the night before. A search and rescue operation was established and the man's body was subsequently discovered in the water on the eastern side of Lake Burbury on Sunday afternoon. The boat has yet to be recovered. READ MORE: Wind and fuel hamper firefighting efforts at Pipers Brook Ro The man's next of kin have been notified and Tasmania Police said their thoughts "are with his family and friends". What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-vTy8nDiHb2dgfm6jBDCeZt/7827931b-dc77-4201-9a64-31da5f4db07a.jpg/r3_1_1198_676_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg