The state government has released the West Tamar Highway Corridor Improvement Plan, which identifies multiple upgrade opportunities between Launceston and Legana. The plan was developed in response to increased traffic due to the residential growth around Legana and is set to guide investment for the section of the highway over the next 20 years. READ MORE: Helicopter crashes in paddock while attending Lebrina bushfire The plan was developed from the West Tamar Highway Corridor Study, which included two rounds of extensive community consultation and was submitted to the Department of State Growth by the Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania in May 2020. The aim of the initial report was to identify options to improve the safety and connectivity between West Tamar suburbs and Launceston for all transport modes. READ MORE: Kings Meadows man fined after Centrelink dispute turns violent The new plan includes 14 high-priority projects, like the duplication and shoulder widening of the West Tamar Highway between Freshwater Point Road and Legana Park Drive, as well as provision for additional pedestrian crossing facilities, flexible safety barriers, and intersection upgrades. Better cycling infrastructure, improvements to junctions, improved bus services, and a speed limit review of the whole section are also set to be included in the works READ MORE: State's education portfolio still up in the air According to Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson, other projects will also be prioritised for funding under the $100 million commitment for upgrades to the East and West Tamar Highways, with the Australian Government committing $16 million and Tasmanian Government committing $84 million. "The Gutwein Liberal Government is keen to work with the Australian Government to progress improvements on both sides of the Tamar River and the release of the Corridor Improvement Plan is the first major step in that process," he said. "Our next step is to design these solutions and then go to market with tenders." READ MORE: Tasmanian Government begins new plan to curb family violence Mr Ferguson hoped the project would start next year, but said that would be subject to design completion and public consultation. He said the works could not begin this year due to construction contractors being "flat out around the state", however, he was confident the works would be completed within four years. West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl said the road congestion was an ongoing issue that was always hotly debated at community consultations and believed the Legana Primary School site master plan had caused the works to now be prioritised. "The decision to go ahead with the projects was certainly welcomed by the council because it provides a solution to issues we had lobbied for," she said.

