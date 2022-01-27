news, local-news,

A woman who spat in the face of a Westpac bank officer was fined $650 when she pleaded guilty in the Launceston Magistrates Court. Katrina Dianna Newitt, 42, pleaded guilty to assault on March 3, 2021 and to possessing a controlled plant on May 20, 2021. Police prosecutor Katrina Woodgate said Newitt went into the Launceston branch of Westpac and spoke to an officer who gave her advice that she refused to accept. A male bank officer followed Newitt to the front door of the bank. "The defendant walked back and spat in his face," Ms Woodgate said. She was located two months later where it was found she had cannabis in a backpack. Newitt told the court that she was homeless at the time and was frustrated that an emergency payment from Centrelink had not come through. She told Magistrate Simon Brown she waited patiently for three hours. "I shouldn't have spat obviously but I was very frustrated ... I had worked in a bank so I knew the procedures," she said.

