The words, experiences, and art of First Nations people have been shared once again at Mona Foma's annual festival. Megan Cope, a Quandamooka artist, created a collection of sonic sculptures from discarded mining relics, geological samples, and piano strings. Her work, Untitled (Death Song), uses the sculptures to echo the haunting song of the endangered yellow-eyed bush stone-curlew - a harbinger of death - to focus on the climate crisis. READ MORE: Mowbray crash causes serious injuries Mona and Mona Foma senior curator Emma Pike said the work was "beautifully sad and a mourning" of sorts. "Megan is using [the bird] metaphor to really communicate mourning and a concern for the state of the world post-colonialism," she said. "One of the big aims with the visual arts program is that we're activating local areas in meaningful ways and bringing new perspectives to them. "You can feel the First Nations presence this year a lot more, but we really have been supporting First Nations artists for a long time." READ MORE: Five more in hospital in Tasmania due to COVID-19 Kartanya Maynard and Vernon Ah Kee's waranta takamuna! is another First Nations piece to be revealed as part of the festival. The artists reclaim a colonial park with an installation of sound and text that recalls island songs, the pain of displacement, and what was said to hide the truth in the wake of colonisation. "The reason we chose [the work] is because Aboriginal people have continued to rise through many attempts at assimilation, colonisation, and everyday racism," Maynard said. "I want the Tasmanian Aboriginal community to know that this artwork is a love letter to you ... I just hope that you like it."

