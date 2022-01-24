Reopening Tasmania's borders could have been managed better

news, local-news,

OPENING TASMANIA'S BORDERS WE MAY never know what pressures were placed on Premier Peter Gutwein by Prime Minister Morrison and the federal Liberals that resulted in his about turn on the decision to reopen our borders, but presumably there were some, and they were too serious to allow him to refuse. Of course Tasmania couldn't remain closed to the world forever, but reopening could and should have been far better managed. As it should have been across the country. All governments, but particularly the federal government, have had months in which to plan and prepare for the lifting of border restrictions, but as with so much to do with this pandemic the Coalition government failed to do so. READ MORE: Police investigate suspicious death in state's North-West From the beginning, Scott Morrison has generally played catch-up to our, mostly, far more proactive and capable state premiers every step of the way. From the hotel quarantine debacle, to vaccine supply - and the subsequent vaccination rollout - and now to the reported failure to ensure ample supplies of rapid antigen test kits would be freely available to everyone, Morrison's failings as a leader have been well and truly exposed. The result is a confused, anxious, and angry population, frustrated by constantly changing advice, with exhausted and overworked health workers in a system that will soon be completely overwhelmed. And all because of federal government decisions that appear to have more to do with securing its own political advantage than the health and welfare of Australians. THANK YOU IT is with the greatest respect and admiration for The Examiner I sincerely hope this letter is published. Especially when through a serious health Issue I am bedridden for approximately 20 hours per day, so it has become my only contact with the outside world and current affairs, and digital has made that possible. READ MORE: Cleo Smith abduction accused back in court I can read it extremely early, without going out in the weather. The Examiner from early morning provides me with everything I wish to know locally and worldwide and it takes me hours to absorb the wealth of information. I enjoy the Letters to the Editor and often make comments, and it is not only me, hundreds of thousands wake up every day to The Examiner, filling themselves with worthwhile informative information. It also attracts talented journalists like Andrew Chounding, who of recent date I was interviewed by. For almost a lifetime I have been involved with The Examiner through my position as the sales manager of an airline for 27 years, a local government member for 13 years and 30 years of my children's charity work, plus 20 years in Targa and they have always been magnificent. The Examiner thank you for the memories.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/a90ab371-835d-4c5d-972f-24bfe013633d.jpg/r9_217_4167_2566_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg