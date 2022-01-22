news, local-news,

Following sweeping success on the mainland, Delicia Acai and Protein Bar is preparing to launch its first Tasmania franchise in Launceston. The new location is flagged for 123 St John Street but the official opening date has yet to be announced. That hasn't stopped promoters from launching a Facebook page for the venue, however, which notes that the state's first site is set to be helmed by an as-yet unnamed "homegrown family". Widespread through South Australia, Delicia is quickly expanding around the country, with new flagship bars in Victoria and Queens popping up recently. READ MORE: 'Ripped away from us': family touched by love, support after fire Those visiting Launceston's franchise should expect the brand titular acai bowls as well as smoothies and shakes, raw treats and coffee. Delicia may have some stiff competition in the region, however, with much-loved Launceston cafes Earthy Eats and the M&B Bar just two of the venues in the city offering acai bowls on their menus. Relatively unheard of a decade ago, acai has been propelled into global popularity recent years by a social media craze surrounding the palm tree berry - which is often touted as a "super food". Despite little evidence that the fruit - either by itself or frozen and pureed with other ingredients into a smoothie - offers any major health benefits, acai bowls have remained popular in recent years by Instagramers and health-conscious consumers alike. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150375628/9fe9f906-75f5-466f-a3c5-24a87ed4ee20.jpg/r0_205_1372_980_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg