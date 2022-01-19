news, local-news, kingisland, kingislandgoodnews, kingislandmessage, messageinabottle

When former King Island resident Mark Burton and his mate dropped a message in a bottle into the ocean 25 years ago, he didn't expect to ever see it again. That's why when he got some messages from his sister and mum showing him a photo of the bottle shared on social media he was more than a little surprised. READ MORE: Which businesses are locked in for Tatler Arcade "It's one of those things you do as a kid, and you don't think anything will come of it," Mr Burton said. "It's really amazing how it's all come about." The bottle was discovered by King Islander Marty Monson, who immediately hopped onto the King Island community noticeboard to share his discovery. However, he couldn't believe it when he actually found the man he'd been searching for. "There were a couple of numbers on the message but being so old we couldn't get through to it," he said. "Then out of the blue the actual guy sent me a message. "I just couldn't believe how long it had been floating around for." Mr Monson said he had just one critique for the bottle - the lack of treasure map. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/4e37c1f1-87f5-48d8-84ea-fa7e9cd45fae.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg