Manhunt underway after man shot dead in Tasmania

news, local-news,

A search is underway for a gunman involved in a shooting that killed a man in Tasmania's south overnight. Tasmania Police were called to a house in Bridgewater's Douglas Drive about 1am where police said they found a man shot. He died at the scene shortly after police arrived. READ MORE: Traumatic encounter with e-scooter knocks service dog unconscious Police said it was believed to be a targeted incident between two people known to each other. They are now looking to locate the alleged offender. A tarpaulin has been placed over the front entrance to the house and about half a dozen police vehicles are in attendance. The street has been closed to traffic. Officers were also seen combing a nearby park, searching in drains and bushland. Police will address the media later this morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers 1800 333 000. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/0b6b7bb8-cc61-4368-adf6-f34a61c3b90e.jpg/r10_699_4022_2966_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg