news, local-news,

A Launceston man has been rescued from floodwaters after finding himself stuck at Cataract Gorge last night. The 60-year-old man managed to make his way to the rocks in the middle of the river after finding it too difficult to swim in the flooded gorge. READ MORE: Tasmanians share experience catching COVID-19 Emergency services responded to calls of a man in distress shortly after 6pm prompting a joint response. The man was pulled from the floodwaters where he was assessed by paramedics at the scene. Tasmania Police advise that following significant rainfall in the state, it is a timely reminder for people not to enter or swim in floodwaters. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/daina.oliver/51269ae8-3fab-42fd-9615-a72da9aec616.jpg/r2_52_1014_624_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg