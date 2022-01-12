Man rescued after trapped in Cataract Gorge floodwaters
A Launceston man has been rescued from floodwaters after finding himself stuck at Cataract Gorge last night.
The 60-year-old man managed to make his way to the rocks in the middle of the river after finding it too difficult to swim in the flooded gorge.
Emergency services responded to calls of a man in distress shortly after 6pm prompting a joint response. The man was pulled from the floodwaters where he was assessed by paramedics at the scene.
Tasmania Police advise that following significant rainfall in the state, it is a timely reminder for people not to enter or swim in floodwaters.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark www.examiner.com.au
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @examineronline
- Follow us on Instagram: @examineronline
- Follow us on Google News: The Examiner