The Tasmania Fire Service is adding a new urban heavy pumper to the Launceston Fire Brigade's fleet this week, as part of a plan to keep Tasmanians safe. Designed to replace the existing ageing fleet, these new heavy pumpers are equipped with state-of-the-art safety features to help keep firefighters as safe as possible while they battle blazes across the region. The TFS said its firefighters do an incredible job keeping the community safe, and it's important to ensure they have the best equipment available to undertake their work to the best of their ability. READ MORE: Is the pandemic burning itself out? Experts suggest it could be Northern Region chief officer Dermot Barry said it was good news for the fire service. "The fourth of five new urban heavy pumpers will soon be rolled out, under the State Fire Commission-funded heavy pumper replacement program," he said. "This new pumper will be a welcome addition to the TFS fleet, stationed at Launceston Fire Brigade." Designed by Tasmanian career firefighters, the new truck is one of the most technologically advanced in Australia, capable of delivering 4000 litres of water a minute when at capacity. READ MORE: Search found cheques hidden in man's anus Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Jacquie Petrusma said the pumper was equipped with a compressed air foam system and designed for response at an array of incidents including structure fires, asset protection and difficult to extinguish industrial fires. The heavy pumper also meets Euro 6 Diesel Standards and produces 80 per cent less emissions, powered by a diesel engine with the cleanest emissions technology in the world for this class of vehicle. "The pumper contains other features including a low-tone siren which causes vibrations as well as sound and battery-operated road crash rescue equipment, four 150 watt mast lights for enhanced crew and public safety, a touch screen computerised pump control panel and advanced driver safety features," Ms Petrusma said.

