news, local-news,

An inmate at Risdon Prison died in custody on Monday night, though the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious. Prisons Director Ian Thomas confirmed about 1.30pm on Tuesday the man had died hours earlier. READ MORE: Outbreak fears after prisoners, staff test positive A Tasmania Police spokesperson said police attended a report of a "sudden death" at the Risdon Prison complex, but there were "no suspicious circumstances". Mr Thomas, on behalf of the Tasmania Prison Service, extended his condolences to the family and friends of the man. The death is expected to now be subject to an examination by the coroner. A coronial investigation into the deaths of three men in custody in 2015 delivered 18 recommendations ranging from achieving an "adequate" staffing level, reviewing the TPS "Code Blue" procedure, and providing for aides used to prevents deaths in custody. It was not clear how many of those recommendations had been achieved. Six other deaths in custody as part of the TPS were investigated by the coroner between January 15 and October 2018. Another four coronial investigations into deaths in custody in Tasmania were concluded between March 2019 and March 2021. Three of those deaths were of inmates with Risdon Prison. The 2015 investigation came 14 years after another coronial investigation into five deaths in custody between 1999 and 2000 which recommended all "suspension points" be removed from cells in the Risdon Prison complex, and 28 other recommendations ranging from training and staffing levels to the ability to prevent deaths from occurring. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/yPcJzUChAgmyJeKjBR5CRn/eb40e9a7-c4c2-4f7e-86c4-3527cb52f037.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg