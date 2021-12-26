newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmanian soccer star Nathaniel Atkinson has spoken of his delight at achieving his dream of a move to Europe. While the highly-rated 22-year-old's transfer fee from Melbourne City to Heart of Midlothian will remain undisclosed, the Scottish Premier League club confirmed he had signed a three-and-a-half-year deal and will join in early January subject to visa approval. The transfer completes a sensational progression for the Launceston-born defender who began playing with Riverside Olympic, took Melbourne City to their first A-League title and also starred for the Olyroos at this year's Olympic Games. "Since joining City as a 15-year-old, it has been an incredible journey," Atkinson said on City's website. "I have had some amazing memories from my time here and being part of the first men's team to win a Premiership and Championship for the club is something I will never forget. "City fans have been amazing. I will never forget their support at last season's grand final and I would like to thank them for everything they have done for me. "It's always been a dream of mine to play in Europe, and while I'm sad to be leaving City, the time has come to test myself overseas and I hope that I can make everyone proud back home." The oldest and most successful club in Edinburgh, Hearts were founded in 1874, play at the 20,000-capacity Tynecastle Park, have won the Scottish league championship four times and currently sit third, behind only Glasgow's Old Firm rivals Rangers and Celtic. Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said he was looking forward to working with Atkinson. "He's a really talented player and very highly thought of in Australia, so it's a bit of a coup to get him," he told the club website. "He'll bring energy and ability to the team and the competition for places will raise levels throughout the squad." Sporting director Joe Savage added: "We've put a lot of hard work into making this move happen so we're thrilled. "Nathaniel fits the profile we're looking for; he's young, talented and hungry to succeed. We think he can go on to do great things and I'm sure the fans are really going to enjoy watching him." City director of football Michael Petrillo said everyone wished Atkinson well. "Nathaniel is a fitting example of a player who has come through our academy system, has proven himself at a professional level in Australia and now can test himself in Europe," he said. "It has been incredibly rewarding watching him develop both as a player on the pitch and as a young man off the pitch." Atkinson joined City's academy in 2016 and made his first-team debut in August 2017. He twice signed two-year professional contracts, the second in 2020 after a move to Perth Glory collapsed due to COVID. He scored and was named player of the match award in last season's A-League Grand Final.

