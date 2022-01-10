newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Launceston's Mia King has been nominated for the AFLW's Rising Star Award following a career-best showing. As the Tasmanian-aligned side defeated Geelong by eight points on Saturday, the 20-year-old had 15 disposals and kicked her third goal at the highest level. Among a plethora of names praised by coach Darren Crocker, King got the Roos back in front early in the fourth term courtesy of a quick 1-2 with Daisy Bateman. The win was later secured following some tidy work from King's 2020 TSLW premiership teammate Daria Bannister, who found Kaitlyn Ashmore with a short, crafty pass before the latter goaled. READ MORE: Junior golf come-and-try session coming up at Country Club Tasmania As King eclipsed her previous career best of 14 disposals - recorded against Richmond last season - her efforts backed up the prediction of teammate Ash Riddell, who picked the former Scotch Oakburn student as someone to watch. "She's been in and out of the side in previous years or playing forward and hasn't (played) too much in the midfield on a full-time basis," Riddell told North Media last week. "But this year she's had a fantastic pre-season, trained with (the midfield group) the whole time and hasn't had any injuries. "What she brings is that grunt and intensity that some of us lack a little bit. She's a tackling machine and I wouldn't want to stand in the way of her." The side's other Tasmanians in the line-up, Bannister and leadership group member Nicole Bresnahan, both recorded six disposals, while Riddell was the star of the show, collecting a league-high 35. Elsewhere in the AFLW, Richmond debutant Meagan Kiely slotted right in to the big league with 11 disposals and two goals. READ MORE: Tasmanian Alex Peroni will race in the 2022 European Le Mans Series The North-West product, who plied her trade with Launceston in 2014 and 2015, kicked her first goal with her maiden kick before adding another in the fourth as the Tigers raced away from the Saints. Brisbane defender Jessica Wuetschner, who hails from Clarence, followed in Bannister and Bresnahan's footsteps with a six-disposal effort.

