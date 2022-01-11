Tom Garwood's all-round effort in Cricket North had everything
Riverside skipper Tom Garwood is no stranger to a Cricket North player of the round nod.
But his effort on the weekend may have been his most complete and exhilarating performance yet.
Garwood earned two hat-trick balls as he snagged a stunning four wickets from five balls during a two-day win against South Launceston.
What could have been if Knights' debutant Oliver Knowles hadn't of survived the first of the hat-trick attempts?
The flurry of wickets was just part of the all-round performance at Riverside No. 1.
The big-hitting left-handed batsman, who top-scored with 65 at the top of the order, helped the Blues to an imposing 9-288 (dec).
His best ever bowling figures of 7-23 then went a long way to keeping the Knights to a 119 first innings effort.
The Blues captain knocked over Knowles' castle (1-38) in the follow on and picked up a run-out assist to finish with an outrageous eight-wicket haul.
Garwood, who won the A grade and one-day player of the year awards in 2018-19, was quick to point out the team executed its bowling plan beautifully.
Launceston all-rounder Cameron Lynch was the other big performer in round 12.
Lynch, who opened the batting, contributed a game-high 94 as his team posted 240 in its first innings.
The spinner proved a nightmare with the ball, collecting seven wickets across two innings.
His tidy 4-17 and 3-29 prevented Mowbray from making inroads on the Lions' total. A run-out assist topped off his impressive display.
2021-22 winners
- Round 1: Nathan Philip (South L'ton)
- Round 2: Sisitha Jayasinghe (South L'ton)
- Round 3: Not awarded
- Round 4: Alistair Taylor (L'ton)
- Round 5: Nathan Philip (South L'ton)
- Round 6: Nathan Philip (South L'ton)
- Round 7: Graham Donaldson (South L'ton)
- Round 8: Peter New (Riverside)
- Round 9: Angus Foster (South L'ton)
- Round 10: Aidan O'Connor (Riverside)
- Round 11: Mackenzie Barker (South L'ton)
- Round 12: Tom Garwood (Riverside)
