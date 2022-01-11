sport, cricket,

Riverside skipper Tom Garwood is no stranger to a Cricket North player of the round nod. But his effort on the weekend may have been his most complete and exhilarating performance yet. Garwood earned two hat-trick balls as he snagged a stunning four wickets from five balls during a two-day win against South Launceston. READ MORE: Young drivers in for treat at inaugural Combine What could have been if Knights' debutant Oliver Knowles hadn't of survived the first of the hat-trick attempts? The flurry of wickets was just part of the all-round performance at Riverside No. 1. The big-hitting left-handed batsman, who top-scored with 65 at the top of the order, helped the Blues to an imposing 9-288 (dec). His best ever bowling figures of 7-23 then went a long way to keeping the Knights to a 119 first innings effort. The Blues captain knocked over Knowles' castle (1-38) in the follow on and picked up a run-out assist to finish with an outrageous eight-wicket haul. Garwood, who won the A grade and one-day player of the year awards in 2018-19, was quick to point out the team executed its bowling plan beautifully. Launceston all-rounder Cameron Lynch was the other big performer in round 12. Lynch, who opened the batting, contributed a game-high 94 as his team posted 240 in its first innings. The spinner proved a nightmare with the ball, collecting seven wickets across two innings. His tidy 4-17 and 3-29 prevented Mowbray from making inroads on the Lions' total. A run-out assist topped off his impressive display. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/5e4defc8-8a06-4887-b57a-e33a47d34115.jpg/r121_387_3759_2442_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg