A COVID-19 testing clinic has been set up at the Launceston General Hospital to test and monitor close contacts, and COVID positive staff returning to work. The tent testing clinic has been established in the car park of the Northern Tasmanian Pathology Service, off Charles Street, while a similar clinic has also been established at the Royal Hobart Hospital. On January 6, it was reported more than 50 Tasmanian Health Service staff in the North had tested COVID-positive, with Regional Health Commander Dr Peter Renshaw confirming a significant number of staff were also considered close contacts. READ MORE: Government's categorisation of Omicron differs from WHO Labor health spokesperson Anita Dow said allowing essential health workers to exit isolation and re-enter the workforce in order to keep health services running was a failure by the government to adequately prepare for COVID in the community. "This is an incredible admission of failure by the government and it could not be clearer that they were anything but ready for border reopening," she said. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the decision had been made to allow essential workers to return to work under the testing protocols, to ensure the health system could continue to operate as efficiently as possible. READ MORE: New campaign hopes to tackle 'dire' rental vacancy rates According to the Tasmanian Health Service, the LGH clinic will provide both PCR and rapid antigen tests for hospital staff only, with the majority of tests conducted being rapid antigen tests. Under a statewide protocol, close contacts deemed essential can return to work, but must undertake a RAT every day they work for the first five days, while those who return a positive test must isolate themselves for seven days. COVID positive staff deemed essential will be eligible to return to work, after serving their initial seven day isolation period and only after receiving an exemption from the Regional Health Commander. Meanwhile, staff not considered essential will be furloughed for seven days, regardless of whether they were a positive case or close contact, with no exemptions provided for symptomatic staff. READ MORE: Driving offences breach suspended sentence Australian Medical Association Tasmania president Dr Helen McArdle said the past few weeks had shown a need for the health sector to remain agile, and supported the decision to allow essential workers to return under the testing regime. "Currently staffing is critical within the hospital system, with a number of staff being off work due to contracting COVID," she said. "We see this move as a better alternative to having to close beds or significantly cut services that could result in patients with potentially life-threatening illnesses or injuries not receiving treatment they need due to staff shortages." Andrew Chounding is The Examiners Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/3d6b1a92-532c-481f-a655-9c7b20a276c1.jpg/r260_449_2948_1968_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg