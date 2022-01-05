Cricket North set for another new COVID-19 normal

sport, cricket,

Ahead of the weekend's first round of play with open borders, Cricket North has received updated guidelines from Cricket Tasmania. With spread of the Omicron strain increasing around Launceston and Tasmania, this weekend's first and second-grade matches will be the first played with COVID-19 circulating in the community. READ MORE: NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers hit by COVID-19 positive rapid tests "The most relevant [guideline] relates to ensuring that current club COVID plans are reviewed and adhered to and conducting training that involves any close contact on Tuesdays and training on Thursdays which is more socially distanced," Cricket North administrator David Fry said. "This reduces the risk of someone with undetected COVID being in close contact with other teammates close to when games are played. "Should players contract COVID, it is recommended that higher grades are filled with fit and well players and with lower grades potentially forfeiting if there are not enough well players to fill all the teams." READ MORE: CTPL: Greater Northern Raiders men's players to watch in new year Fry said there would be no specific changes to the way matches were played, with COVID-safe cricket being played since the 2020-21 season, which has included social distancing where possible and clothing and hats not passed to the umpire. While many organisations have placed vaccination requirements on players, Cricket North is simply asking clubs to follow the government rules and follow by their COVID plans, which have been approved by Cricket Tasmania, local councils and the Tasmanian Government.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/838b9bf3-a6f8-4607-a58f-e5f0e89ac529.jpg/r237_254_3672_2195_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg