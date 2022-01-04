sport, local-sport,

A Tasmania JackJumpers duo in the side's performance group have tested positive to COVID-19 through rapid antigen testing. With one testing positive on Sunday and the other on Tuesday, the pair haven't attended training for 48 hours and have been isolated from the rest of the group. JackJumpers chief executive Simon Brookhouse said the pair have been exhibiting mild symptoms as they await their PCR results. READ MORE: Hobart Hurricanes ready to embrace any potential BBL11 hub "The level-three protocols of the NBL are pretty strict," he said. "They [the players] are not allowed to go to any functions or activities where we can't guarantee everybody's vaccinated [and] they can't go out in groups that aren't under the same protocols that we are living under. "They can go to a restaurant but must sit outside and must be in small groups, so they are fairly strict and 72 hours before a game, they tighten even further." Admitting that it's likely more personnel could contract the virus, with all teams in the NBL dealing with positive tests, Brookhouse described it as "an evolving system". "The league is very cognisant in making sure that we play each game where we possibly can and hopefully all games will go ahead, unless a team is completely decimated," he said. "At this point in time, the NBL rules are as such that with eight available players we make the game go ahead." Should more players be affected by the illness, the JackJumpers are looking around for replacements. "Wherever possible you'll elevate your development players and then your training squad players and if beyond that, you need to get someone from outside, we are certainly looking around," Brookhouse said. READ MORE: Number of active COVID-19 cases in Tasmania jumps up by 700 "It's probably a bit more difficult for us in Tasmania, a lot of the players floating around will be in Victoria or New South Wales but if we had to bring someone in ... we'd certainly consider that." The side has had Will Magnay and Jock Perry in isolation due to the league's protocols, with the pair expected to train this week ahead of Saturday clash with the Sydney Kings in Hobart. After their seven days of isolation, Magnay and Perry need to get through a full medical by the JackJumpers and have that approved by the NBL.

