Tasmania recorded its largest single-day spike in new COVID-19 cases as the total number of active cases passed 3000. In the past 24 hours, the state recorded 867 new COVID cases, 165 up on the previous day - bringing the state's total cases to 3118. Across the state, five COVID-positive cases were in hospitals, with the Department of Health confirming all five were being treated for unrelated medical conditions. READ MORE: Medicare rebate changes labelled drastic by coastal health advocate Intensive care unit presentations remained at zero. People under observation in community case management facilities remained about the same only rising by one. People using COVID@home kits rose by 58 in the past 24 hours with 333 people in the program. READ MORE: Nowhere to go: homeless shelter shuts for days over COVID case The number of lab tests also rose by 324 with 2412 people being tested since Tuesday. Speaking on Tuesday, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff confirmed daily testing numbers did not include those of private clinics. He said the Department of Health was working to provide more holistic numbers. READ MORE: Fatal crash driver still waiting for latest sentence "We are working with our private settings to ensure that we can access as much data as possible," he said. The DoH advise going forward, data covering numbers released from isolation would be included in daily updates. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

