The Examiner takes a look at some of the brightest prospects in the Greater Northern Raiders men's squad as they get ready to return in 2022. All-rounders are one of the most prized commodities in cricket, and the Raiders have found a good one in O'Mahony. The Devonport all-rounder has batted across the order and found himself in different spots with the ball but finds himself leading the Raiders' run-scorers and fifth in their bowling charts. It shows a growing sign of maturity that the talented O'Mahony has delivered when called upon, a fact that has not gone unnoticed with the Raiders coach Tim Coyle. "He's an attacking player with the bat, he likes to score, but in two-day cricket often it's about occupying the crease, biding your time a bit and waiting for the bad balls," Coyle said in November. READ MORE: Hobart Hurricanes ready to embrace any potential BBL11 hub Fewer tasks are harder in cricket than walking to the middle and facing the new ball but it is an assignment Anthes has relished this year. The Raiders' second-leading run-scorer this season with 261 at 32 with his season-high of 83 off 138 balls against Kingborough drawing Coyle's praise. "Great innings by Cooper. It was a really tough period early and he really did play well. We've asked him to open the batting and he's really taken that on board," Coyle said post-game. READ MORE: NBL: Tasmania JackJumpers hit by COVID-19 positive rapid tests The Mowbray talent has become increasingly more comfortable at Raiders level as the season has worn. Hayes is yet to light up the stats sheet but his involvement in a unbeaten 48-run partnership with Charlie Eastoe against University showed a glimpse of his talent. "With the bat, obviously, Evan played an excellent hand at the top and Spencer and Charlie got us over the line and that was good experience for them in that situation," Coyle said after the game. The three young talents, plus Alex Wynwood, have shown they can mix it against their older opponents this season. Wynwood has found a home in the middle-order to notch 203 runs at 33 with two half-centuries including a devastating 84 against Lindisfarne. Coyle has no doubt their performances would have caught the eye of Cricket Tasmania in the years to come. "It's great to see these kids grab an opportunity at this level and play well. I'd like to think Cricket Tasmania watch this very closely and those names in particular, and Sam O'Mahony, are putting their hands up," he said last year.

