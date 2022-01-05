news, local-news,

In a state with two of the oldest breweries in the country, strategically positioned in the North and South, Tasmania was never going to be a thirsty island. The unintended consequence of Tasmania's beer proliferation has been the ongoing debate over whether Boag's or Cascade produce the superior libation. With Launceston recently designated a city of gastronomy by UNESCO, the scales may have tipped in the favour of the North, but Cascade still has a firm foothold in the South. Beer is well regarded as the people's choice for a tipple, and when it comes to blowing the head off a couple of tallboys the people of Launceston do it just as well as any other. Who better to decide the outcome in the battle of the great Tasmanian breweries than the people, whose years of patronage have raised both breweries up to become institutions. Before taking the taste test, it's best to understand more about the institutions competing for the top spot in the hearts of Tasmanians. According to the UTAS Centre for Tasmanian Historical Studies, the Cascade Brewery in the South, touted as Australia's oldest remaining brewery, was established by Peter Degraves in 1832. The brewery was established alongside a mill owned by the Degraves family, who went on serving the people of Hobart until 1882, when Mr Degraves' sons died heirless The brewing empire was in turn acquired by John Syme, who grew the business, including acquiring 90 hotels by 1911. In 1922 Cascade and J Boag & Son formed the partnership of Tasmanian Breweries and although in partnership, both breweries operated largely independently within the parent company, which lasted about 70 years. In 1967, the historic Cascade building burnt down, but soon after was restored where it continued to produce Cascade's range of beers. In the North of the state is Boag's, and while not Tasmania's oldest brewery, its not far off. According to the CTHS, in 1853 Scottish-born James Boag I arrived in Launceston and worked at John Fawns' Cornwall Brewery. His son James II joined him at Cornwall where the pair worked while planning a brewery of their own, the eventual James Boag & Son. In 1883 the father and son team purchased the up-to-the-minute Esk Brewery on the Esplanade and began producing beer. By 1900 the pair had surpassed the Esk Brewery's original production and established Boags as Northern Tasmania's favourite beer. As the expansion continued, the pair bought the neighbouring Cornwall Brewery land and several hotels. The Family dynasty continued as James III succeeded his father, taking control of the business and eventually passing it onto his son, George Boag. The family association with the brewery ended in 1976, when George Boag retired from the board, effectively ending the family's direct involvement with the brewery. In 2021, the Boag's Brewery reached a significant milestone, celebrating 140 years brewing one of Tasmanians favourite beers. The brewery has even garnered enough support from the Northern community to have its own appreciation society, known as the Boag's XXX Appreciation Society. One member Chris Dolbey said the first-ever beer he had was a Boag's Red, which he shared with his grandfather. The passion Launcestonians have for Boag's Red came as no surprise to Cock and Bull Bartender Roxanne More, who said the exclusive brew was a favourite in the English-style pub. "The Boag's Red, you can't buy that anywhere else, except Tasmania," she said. "A lot of people, the mainlanders, do the brewery tour and then they come and check out our beers. "I always suggest the Boag's XXX Ale, because of that reason, you can't buy it anywhere else in Australia," she said. Ms More said not all customers were as attached to the exclusive ale, with craft beers being favoured by the younger crowd and Southern visitors still preferring Cascade. "We have ten beers on tap and eight of them are craft beers like Little Rivers, which is from Scottsdale, which is very popular," she said. "I've worked in pubs for 35 years, but with the younger generation now they like to craft beers." Ms More said the pub kept a case of Cascade stubbies in the bar fridge for those in the North who still appreciate Tasmania's oldest beer maker, but said Cascade was not one of their top sellers. Down the street away, at the Plough Inn owner Peter Goss said with no significant demand for Cascade his bar doesn't sell the Southern brew. "Some people from Hobart ask if we have it if they do come up, but I think they realise you're not going to get it," he said. Mr Goss said the understanding between the North and the South was based on a friendly rivalry between patrons of the two great breweries. While Mr Goss said while Boag's St George is the best-performing beer on tap, Queensland brew Great Northern, and South Australian beer Coopers were both popular too. It might not be the oldest, but Boags still ranks number one in the hearts of many Tasmanian pubs, and despite the ongoing rivalry, Cascade still has enough pull for some pubs to stock the beer to keep the visiting Southern crowds content. While some mainland breweries have infiltrated the market, Tasmanians are still willing to place their stock in home-brewed beer, whether that be Cascade, Boags or craft. 