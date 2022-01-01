newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania's active COVID-19 cases have jumped by 428 overnight, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 938. There are 57 active cases in the North, 33 in the North-West, and 215 in the South. There are currently only two active COVID cases in hospital in the state, down from four people on Friday. One of the people currently in hospital with COVID was admitted for an unrelated medical issue. Commenting on the total case count, Premier Peter Gutwein said the vast majority were only experiencing mild symptoms, with 20-25 per cent not needing the COVID@home program as they did not feel ill enough. "Numbers from overnight ... prove we need to sensibly manage our way through this," he said. "While case numbers are high, all of the evidence is that we are dealing with a much less severe disease. "People are also now recovering and being released each day [which reduces the active number of cases]." READ MORE: Three people seriously injured in motor vehicle incident The majority of cases continue to be treated through the government's COVID@home program however, with 224 currently being observed through the remote service. Seventy-nine patients are under observation in the state's community case management facilities. There are no patients in an intensive care unit for treatment. "We are experiencing what other states and other countries have experienced with Omicron," Mr Gutwein said. Mr Gutwein said Tasmania had come a long way since March 2020 when first dealing with COVID. "Today, because of the vaccine, we are in an entirely different place," he said. "Secondly, whilst we are dealing with a more transmissible disease, the current evidence points to it being [less severe]." READ MORE: Tasmanian in a state of COVID confusion after testing, contact changes More than 85 per cent of COVID-19 cases have been in people under 50 years of age. In regards to border closures, Mr Gutwein reiterated they had been necessary prior to vaccines being available, but since the emergence of Omicron, the closures would not have the same result. Saturday marked the move to a new definition of close contacts to ensure undue pressure was not put on testing. The government coronavirus website exposure list has decreased as a result of definition changes and the focus on identifying close contacts at high-risk exposure sites and household gatherings. Department of Health secretary Kathrine Morgan-Wicks said more than 2000 tests were conducted on Friday, with a further 1100 already booked for Saturday. Deputy Director of Public Health Dr Julie Graham said from Saturday, cases who were identified would receive an initial SMS advising they had tested positive. Then there would be advice sent through a Public Health messaging system in regards to the next steps, isolation, and where more information could be sought. "I can't stress enough the reason we are identifying these cases is because people are coming forward to be tested," she said. Testing numbers have risen to 452,695 since 2020. For more information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au Another person has been admitted to hospital after the state's active COVID-19 cases rose by 137 overnight. There are 54 active cases in the North, 29 in the North-West, and 207 in the South. The latest hospitalisations bring the total number of cases admitted to hospital to four, with one admitted for alternative medical care. No patients have been admitted to hospital in the North, and there are no patients in an intensive care unit for treatment. The majority of cases continue to be treated through the government's COVID@home program, with 200 currently being observed through the remote service. Eighty-six patients are under observation in the state's community case management facilities. Testing numbers have risen to 451,168 since 2020. For more information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au Two people have been admitted into hospital after the state's active COVID-19 cases rose by 92 over night. The latest hospitalisations bring the total number of people admitted to hospital to three, with one admitted for alternative medical care. READ MORE: Warning over scam COVID-19 text message No patients had been admitted to an intensive care unit for treatment. The Department of Health confirmed all remaining active cases were still being assessed by Public Health or processed for care. READ MORE: Plans drop to transform CBD shopfront into city's newest brewery The majority of cases continue to be treated through the government's COVID@home program with 178 currently being observed through the remote service, while 10 cases have opted out of the program. READ MORE: National support model for general practitioners questioned Seventy-four patients are under observation in the state's community case management facilities. All new contact sites recorded in the North on December 29, were from flights that landed at the Launceston Airport, with all five flights classified as low risk. Flights listed were JQ739 from Melbourne to Launceston, JQ747 from Sydney to Launceston, JQ737 from Melbourne to Launceston, VA1641 from Brisbane to Launceston and JQ743 from Melbourne to Launceston. Testing continue in the state with 449,093 testes completed, up from 446,819 the previous day. For more information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au

