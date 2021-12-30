news, local-news,

Two people have been admitted into hospital after the state's active COVID-19 cases rose by 92 over night. The latest hospitalisations bring the total number of people admitted to hospital to three, with one admitted for alternative medical care. No patients had been admitted to an intensive care unit for treatment. The Department of Health confirmed all remaining active cases were still being assessed by Public Health or processed for care. The majority of cases continue to be treated through the government's COVID@home program with 178 currently being observed through the remote service, while 10 cases have opted out of the program. Seventy-four patients are under observation in the state's community case management facilities. All new contact sites recorded in the North on December 29, were from flights that landed at the Launceston Airport, with all five flights classified as low risk. Flights listed were JQ739 from Melbourne to Launceston, JQ747 from Sydney to Launceston, JQ737 from Melbourne to Launceston, VA1641 from Brisbane to Launceston and JQ743 from Melbourne to Launceston. Testing continue in the state with 449,093 testes completed, up from 446,819 the previous day. For more information visit coronavirus.tas.gov.au

