newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Having already won a wheel race each this week, Victorians Jensen Plowright and Graeme Frislie teamed up to claim the inaugural Launceston Madison at the Silverdome on Thursday night. Respective feature race winners in Hobart and Launceston, the pair proved the most consistent performers in the men's 50-kilometre event. Plowright and Frislie won an impressive nine sprints over the course of the 175-lap contest. This guaranteed victory if they finished ahead of closest rivals Josh Duffy and Luke Plapp, which they achieved with a timely change-over midway through the final lap. The scoreboard showed both teams recorded 55 points with the runners-up having banked 20 points for taking a lap with 70 to go. Officials spent more than 10 minutes confirming the scores before the winners were formally announced. Duffy, of Launceston, who narrowly missed claiming a hat-trick of home-town wheel race wins two days earlier, recovered well after crashing with 20 laps left. And Tokyo Olympian Plapp narrowly missed out on a dream finish to a gruelling day which had begun by accompanying his INEOS Grenadiers teammate Richie Porte on a 150km Scottsdale loop training ride. Queenslanders James Moriarty and Liam Walsh finished third on 34 points. Launceston's former junior world champion Lauren Perry and her South Australian partner Chloe Moran proved popular winners of the 30km (105 laps) women's madison. One of only two teams registering points in every sprint, the pair won three, including the mid-race double-pointer, to accumulate 35 points. This gave them a six-point victory margin over South Australian Maeve Plouffe and Shannon McCurley, of Ireland, who also won three sprints in a consistent performance. Perth's dual Olympian Georgia Baker ensured another home-state medallist, teaming up with South Australian Sophie Edwards to finish third on 23 points having tried unsuccessfully to take a lap late on. Alex Manly, of Western Australia, and South Australian Katarina Chung Orr finished fourth on 19 after winning the double-point final sprint. Perry was delighted with the win and eager to see the Olympic event become an annual fixture on the Silverdome calendar. "It's great because we have some really talented madison riders in Australia," she said. Moran added: "If we can get this bigger and better each year it would be really exciting. We thought it would be a really close race so focused on trying to get early points to set us up." Landing the national elimination championships proved a real boost for the event, even if there was hardly anybody there to watch it. Baker won the women's race in 11:15.49 from her Tokyo team pursuit colleagues Manly and Plouffe. "The plan was to never get boxed in and just not be last across the line," explained the 27-year-old. "I did get boxed once but managed to push my way out and had a pretty good race." A couple of hours before teaming up in the madison, Frislie and Plowright battled for gold in the men's elimination race, Frislie taking the title in 10:32.86 by a similarly minuscule margin to his Launceston Wheel win on the same track two days earlier. "We race hard but we're pretty good friends," said Frislie, 20, who had previously won national team pursuit and scratch race titles. "Every national title is special and it feels pretty good. It was a super fun race." Burnie's Dalton Stretton claimed the bronze medal with Plapp eliminated early. WA's Tokyo Olympian Matt Richardson won the men's keirin in 1:49.50 from Thomas Cornish and Byron Davies with Queenslander Kristina Clonan taking the women's title in 1:57.17 from Deneaka Blinco and Lizeanne Wilmot.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/2d828c3d-492e-4df6-b24a-8b27ea66fa43.jpg/r2_278_4174_2635_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg