Victorian Graeme Frislie denied Josh Duffy a historic hat-trick of home-town Launceston Wheelrace wins but said there was some consolation for his Australia Cycling Team colleague. "We lived together in Adelaide for a year so it's a shame to take the title away from him but at least it stays in the house," he said. Returning from a COVID-enforced break after Duffy had won the 2018 and '19 races, the men's wheelrace produced a thrilling finish after Hobart teenager Felicity Wilson-Haffenden had been a surprise winner of the women's race. Riding off a handicap of 30 metres in the seven-lap final at the Silverdome, Frislie soon teamed up with scratchmarkers Duffy, Jensen Plowright, Jack Menzies and Luke Plapp. The 20-year-old, of Bacchus Marsh, hit the front in the final straight and seemed to have timed his run to perfection but had a nervous wait before discovering he had edged out last year's Burnie Wheel winner Campbell Palmer (200m) despite them both being given the time 2:00.62. "This is right up there," said Frislie, who finished second to Duffy in 2018 and has won several national track titles including the elite team pursuit and scratch race. "I've been here before in 2018 and '19 but this is the first time I've managed to win a wheelrace so I'm pretty stoked with that. "I thought I had it when I crossed the line but it turned out to be pretty close so I'm happy to get there in the end. I had a good day in Hobart so I knew the form was there." Despite having a few issues donning the winner's sash, Frislie was happy to take home the $2000 first prize with Hobart's Josh Hanigan third and Plowright the highest-placed scratchman in fourth, having finished second in 2019. It was an equal payday for Wilson-Haffenden who took full advantage of a generous mark to win the women's race in 2:07.69 from fellow 250m starters Amy Wright, of Launceston, and Eugenie O'Rourke, of Mersey Valley. Tokyo Olympians Georgia Baker, of Perth, and West Australian Alex Manly, finished fifth and sixth respectively having started off scratch. Wilson-Haffenden was delighted having finished fourth in the previous day's Hobart Wheel. "When I got my mark I was really confident because I came so close in Hobart and should have won so I knew I could be in with a shot," she said. "It's crazy when you're 16 and racing people like Georgia Baker who is an idol of mine. It's so cool. I would love to race the Olympics one day. "I've only been riding for a year. I went for a couple of rides with my dad who is a hobby mountain biker, got on a track bike and have gone from there."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/a9b1ad03-6ecf-494b-a9b1-257202779f89.jpg/r2_22_3361_1920_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg