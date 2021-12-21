newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Launceston-born boxer Tyler Blizzard has a place and a date for his professional boxing debut after five years out of the ring. Returning to training in June under the watchful eye of three-time world champion Jeff Fenech in NSW, the 23-year-old is set for a 12-day training camp in Thailand during January. Once finished, Fenech will have an opponent scouted for Blizzard and he'll step in the ring on January 28. READ MORE: Australia v England Ashes Test match at Bellerive Oval selling out "It's a dream come true, I pinch myself every day," Blizzard, who will fight at bantamweight, said. "I'm very lucky to be in the position I'm in with a great team around me and plenty of support. "I've had five years out of the ring, so the first fight back won't be like a world-title fight or anything too silly but hopefully it will be nice and competitive and get the full four-to-six rounds out." Despite it being his professional debut, it won't be the first time Blizzard has competed overseas, fighting in both Samoa and Germany during an amateur career which spanned over 60 fights and eight years. Now mentored by Fenech alongside the likes of Brock Jarvis, who fought in America in October, the former St Patrick's College student is training twice a day. His fight comes at a time where Australian boxing is in the global spotlight, following George Kambosos defeating Teofimo Lopez to become the unified WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight champion. "To see what George Kambosos has done for Australian boxing, it's been a huge motivation for not only me but everyone in Australian boxing - it's such a good time at the moment," Blizzard said READ MORE: Jordan Thompson impresses as Hobart Hurricanes defeated by Perth "To train alongside the likes of Brock Jarvis, Hassan Hamdan and Cesur Afacan, it's a dream come true and only inspires me to get better because they've done it and that's where I want to be." Blizzard has returned to Tasmania for the first time in 12 months to spend the Christmas period with his family in Hadspen, acknowledging the support of his sponsors, led by Chris Reissig Builders. "Everything's changing and every time I come down here there's always something new. It's just good to catch up with people that have helped me along the way, it's such a tough sport and I'm very grateful." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/d8a8ef45-6670-4c61-9caf-b032c80f8490.jpg/r0_166_5000_2991_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg