sport, cricket,

Despite not starting the match, Jordan Thompson was a shining light for the Hobart Hurricanes in their 42-run loss to the Perth Scorchers on Monday. The English import was subbed in as X-Factor, replacing returning quick Riley Meredith (1-1) in a planned move as he came back ahead of schedule. Thompson took 3-33 and provided a highlight-reel run-out as the Scorchers made 7-167 and the 'Canes fell short at 9-125, to leave them at one win and three losses. "I bowled well, I probably let it go a bit in the last over but came in and took 3-for so I'm happy with that," Thompson said. READ MORE: Australia v England Ashes Test match at Bellerive Oval selling out "The last over might have ruined my figures a little bit and got them to a better score but it was obviously an interesting game." While he took two wickets in his final over, it went for 18 runs courtesy of consecutive sixes and a four from Ashton Agar, whose unbeaten 30 off 11 balls propelled the Scorchers' total. "I think the way we bowled in the middle and we bowled well at the top as well, they probably got 20 more than they should have done," Thompson said. "They took the momentum from the last couple of overs of their batting innings into their bowling, obviously we started a bit slow and struggled the whole way through. "It's obviously something we need to look at as a group and chase some scores down." No member of the Hurricanes' top seven, which included perennial big-hitters Matthew Wade, D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott and Tim David, struck at over a run a ball in their stints at the crease, the longest of which was 18 balls. Left reeling at 7-64, some late hitting from Wil Parker (25* off 17) and Nathan Ellis (20 off 15) put some respectability on the score but hope of a win was long gone. READ MORE: Hobart Hurricanes facing dwindling crowds in Big Bash League "When you get to see what we did in the first innings bowling wise, they can start afresh and come in with slower balls and change-ups from the start and if they bowl well and restrict us, it's quite hard to get going again," Thompson said. "Losing regular wickets, we struggled to get a partnership together, you're never going to chase down a score of 160 if you don't build them partnerships." Hobart's innings was a stark contrast to Perth's, which was built off the back of a 72-run, second-wicket partnership between Kurtis Patterson (76 off 48 balls) and Mitch Marsh (21 off 21) before Tom Rogers (2-21) removed the latter. Having played last year's top two twice, the Hurricanes host the Melbourne Stars on Christmas Eve and will hope to improve on Monday's season-low crowd of 1917. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

