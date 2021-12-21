sport, cricket,

General admission tickets for Tasmania's first Ashes Test match have sold out. Social media has been abuzz with updates since tickets went on sale on Monday but Cricket Tasmania clarified the situation on Tuesday. In addition to all GAs being sold, it said no tickets remain available for days one and two. Cricket Tasmania member area tickets are still available, although limited for days one to three. Meanwhile, guest passes are still available for day four. Restricted view tickets are all that remain for days three and four but "will not last long" according to Cricket Tasmania. Corporate hospitality options will be on sale from Wednesday through Ticketek. The Test at Bellerive Oval is scheduled to run from January 14-18. It will be the first ever Ashes confrontation in Tasmania and the state's first Test match since South Africa visited in November 2016. Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hockley said: "We have received huge interest to attend the match from cricket fans both in Tasmania and right across Australia." Adult ticket prices ranged from $30 to $100 with children's tickets from $10.

