Tasmanian cyclist Anya Louw achieved excellent results at the Cycle Sunshine Coast National Road Series race in Queensland. After an intense three days of competition, the Devonport talent claimed the young rider classification and only missed the senior podium by one spot and 10 seconds. Louw finished fifth in the final-stage individual time trial on a 3.1-kilometre course around the USC campus, 31 seconds behind her ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast teammate Ruby Roseman Gannon who won every stage to claim the overall title by 39 seconds from Josie Talbot with Georgie Whitehouse third (+55). Louw's fourth place (+1:05) was enough to earn her the young rider classification by 1:14 from another ARA teammate, Isabelle Carnes. Louw also finished fourth in the sprint classification and sixth in the mountains while ARA won the teams. Launceston's Lauren Perry (also ARA) was ninth on the final stage, 37 seconds down and 18th overall (+5:37) as just 28 female riders finished the four-stage race which began in Maroochydore. Launceston pair Zack Gilmore and Dalton Stretton finished one second apart, coming in 24th and 25th respectively in the individual time trial. Riding for ARA, Gilmore finished 56th overall (+8:53), 10 places behind Stretton (+5:46) who was riding for the TIS. Hamish McKenzie (TIS) was the highest-placed Tasmanian finisher in 27th, +2:55 behind the winner Brenton Jones (ITM). TIS teammate Will Eaves was 35th (+4:13), Daniel Di Domenico (ARA) 50th (+7:29), Jack Menzies (TIS) 66th (+10:48) and Josh Duffy (ITM) 68th (+16:13) of the 73 finishers. TIS riders Campbell Palmer and Josh Hanigan were among those who did not finish. Gilmore also came fourth in the mountains classification and seventh in the sprints. In other Tasmanian road cycling news, Launceston's recently-crowned state cross-country mountain bike champion Izzy Flint has confirmed she will again ride for Roxsolt Liv SRAM - Australia's only UCI women's continental team - in 2022.

