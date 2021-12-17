sport, cricket,

A five-star performance from Jess Jonassen has ensured the Tasmanian Tigers slumped to a disappointing defeat in their opening game. At home for the Women's National Cricket League season opener, the Tigers fancied their chances with the ball as they sent the reigning champions Queensland into bat. The Tigers call to bowl first may have raised eyebrows given they had had a lengthy batting line-up with Emma Manix-Geeves and Sasha Moloney planted at No.7 and No.8 in the order and new captain Elyse Villani at the top. READ MORE: What we know so far about the fatal jumping castle accident It seemed promising when Belinda Vakarewa removed Georgia Redmayne after a sharp catch from Rachel Priest but afterwards, Queensland settled into the knack of building partnerships. Georgia Voll (40 off 60) fell just short of posting 50-partnerships with Charli Knott and Grace Harris (64 off 84) but it was important as the title contenders looked to steer their innings through the full allotment. With a foundation built, Harris and strokemaker Mikayla Hinkley (72 off 94) set about knocking the Tigers' bowling unit around during their 112-run partnership. The Tigers' decision to rotate Vakarewa (1-50) off the attack in the mid-teen overs made the Fire's life easier as the Tasmanian bowler extracted seam movement and shape off a sluggish surface. READ MORE: Two more COVID cases recorded in Tasmania Hinkley was particularly apt at punishing the Tigers' bowlers through the off-side with a bevy of crunching drives off the front and back-foot. The pair rarely offered a chance to the home side until Harris miscued a sweep off of Strano to break the pair's seemingly impenetrable partnership. Vakarewa spilled a mistimed lofted drive from Hinkley off the bowling of Carey but the Tigers, largely off the back of Heather Graham (3-42), fought back to peg the Fire back in the closing overs. The pressure caused the Fire's tail to suffer a three-wicket final over including two run-outs in the space of two balls as the Queensland chased quick runs but the Tigers were alert to any scampered singles. Chasing 266 for a first-up win, the Tigers' innings got off to a faltering start as off-season recruit Villani (7 off 9) spooned a catch out to Harris to be 1-7. READ MORE: Tasmania mourns Hillcrest victims with touching tribute Australian international Nicola Carey (74 off 95) played a lone-hand as the rock of the Tigers' innings as she displayed temperament and poise to knock the Fire's bowlers around through the middle-overs. The Tigers' first-drop set herself for a deep stint in the innings but struggled to find partners as the likes of Rachel Priest (26 off 35), Naomi Stalenberg (18 off 33) and Molly Strano (19 off 27) made starts. That proved to be the main difference in contrast to the Fire's innings where they pushed their cameos into half-centuries, the Tigers' middle-order of Stalenberg, Strano and Graham had their castles knocked over at crucial times. Moloney (24* off 29) provided some resistance but Jonassen (5-24) claimed the last three wickets for 10 runs to ensure the Fire's 66-run win. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/ef7f2e47-29f7-4e5e-884c-8f76ba58c3d6.JPG/r0_54_5472_3146_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg