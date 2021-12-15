sport, local-sport,

A mini-peloton of Tasmanian riders have learned where they sit in the national cycling picture. AusCycling confirmed 147 athletes categorised as podium, podium ready, podium potential, developing or emerging in the disciplines of track endurance, track sprint, road, BMX racing, BMX freestyle, mountain bike cross-country and para-cycling for 2022. The Tasmanians named range from Perth's two-time Olympian Georgia Baker to several earning their first national recognition. Baker, who contested the team pursuit in Rio and added the madison to her program in Tokyo, is among seven in the women's track endurance podium ready group which is notable by the absence of recently-retired South Australian Annette Edmondson. Baker's regular Tasmanian teammate Lauren Perry, of Launceston, is among four riders listed as podium potential and seeking selection for next year's Commonwealth Games. The men's track endurance program has Burnie-born Luke Plapp among four elite podium riders with Launceston's Josh Duffy joining West Australians Conor Leahy and Cameron Meyer in the podium ready group. Launceston's Sam Fox joins Queenslander Cameron Wright in the mountain bike cross-country podium potential group. Hamish McKenzie, Jack Menzies and Will Eaves feature in a lengthy list of emerging endurance riders while Launceston's recently-crowned state champion Izzy Flint is the only female cross-country mountain biker identified in the category. The key objective of AusCycling's High-Performance Network is to develop and prepare athletes for a successful progression into the Australian cycling team.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/sxTb9M93X6i4XPK2ScNNcP/36d27de8-0e73-4d29-9633-765eb55ac2e3.jpg/r0_454_6016_3853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg