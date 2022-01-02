news, local-news,

After undertaking a successful Tasmanian tour at the start of 2020, iconic Australian musician Tex Perkins is returning to the Apple Isle in January for a string of shows throughout the state. From fronting iconic Australian rock bands Beast of Bourbon and The Cruel Sea to collaborations with Don Walker and Charlie Owens and a decade-long stint as Johnny Cash in the stage show The Man in Black, Perkins is a self-described survivor. The multiple-ARIA-winner will be reuniting with collaborator Matt Walker for the seven-date tour, which is scheduled to kick off on January 2 and will include stops in Granton, Launceston, Rocky Cape, Ulverstone, Scamander, Queenstown and Hobart. READ MORE: Tasmanian in a state of COVID confusion after testing, contact changes "In the old days, it was Hobart and Launceston and then you go home," Perkins said from his home in Northern NSW. "But as a musician, as long as it works on paper then we'll be there. "I did a similar tour almost exactly a year ago around Tassie and that went quite well, and weirdly enough, this tour has been in place almost since then. "These are the only gigs that I have that haven't been kicked down the road a couple of times. These were always meant to happen in January and - touch wood - they will happen in January." READ MORE: Virus, victory, and vitriol: a year in state politics for 2021 In fact, these Tasmanian shows will be the first gigs he has played since early last year. "Basically, my first gig in nine months will be New Year's Eve and that's the longest stretch between shows in my life, actually," the 40-year music veteran said. "I don't think it's any surprise for me to admit that it got pretty dark this year, especially as people in the 'entertainment' industry. "But I've just dedicated myself to being the best father I could to my children, that's been my day to day. "I was a pretty dedicated father already, but then when there was homeschooling, that was pretty much my most important thing I could do - just be a father." These live shows will feature songs spanning Perkins' vast back catalogue, as well as new material he and Walker have written together for their new The Fat Rubber Band album, which has been nominated for the prestigious Australian Music Prize. READ MORE: Car ploughs through Tasmanian campsite on NYE, children injured "We've just started considering what the set list might look like but it will have some Cruel Sea songs, some Beasts of Bourbon, a little bit of Dark Horses and it'll even have a Johnny Cash song." The duo will be joined by Lucie Thorne on all Tasmanian dates and Perkins said he was excited by the prospect of collaborating with the rising NSW singer-songwriter, who featured on his online concert series The Show last year, on a few songs. "We were committed to doing them, even though it was no money spinner ... It was actually a bit of a money pit, really, but at least it kept me - and others around me - creatively active. "I've really enjoyed getting to know Lucie but also having her musicianship be part of mine. She's a one-off, really, and whenever she plays on my music, what she brings is instinctively good. Her contribution always makes my music better." "I'm really looking forward to visiting a society that hasn't torn itself apart with anxiety." Visit texperkins.com for tour dates and tickets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150636377/454817b1-9c6a-4a33-864c-6f905c57b48d.jpeg/r0_78_2048_1235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg