Construction of $3.5 million Launceston sport facility under way

Launceston Tennis Centre's long-awaited clubhouse is now just a matter of time.
In an email to the precinct's members, Tennis World Launceston delivered the news with "much excitement".
"We can inform you all that contractors have now been approved to undertake the construction," the statement said.
Fairbrother Group has been awarded the contract, with preliminary site works having begun on Monday, May 20.
Demolition and construction works are due to begin on Monday, May 27.
"We are mindful of interruptions to play, schedules and potential inconvenience whilst site preparations get under way, however, all steps will be taken to minimise impacts," the statement continued.
"Thank you all for your patience and support throughout a long and protracted process."
Tennis Tasmania general manager Darren Sturgess said the project marked an important moment for tennis in the state.
"Tennis Tasmania is incredibly excited to commence this much-needed infrastructure project in Launceston," Sturgess said.
"We would like to extend our thanks to all involved, including our funding partners, the state government, federal government, City of Launceston, and Tennis Australia.
"We appreciate the ongoing support of the community and look forward to sharing more information next month."
It comes after the City of Launceston council announced that the single-storey clubhouse project would take seven months, with a late-December completion allowing for the return of the Launceston International.
The facility's plans have been scaled back from the original two-storey design due to building costs, but will still feature the changerooms, cafe and office spaces required.
The clubhouse will face Racecourse Crescent and be built on the centre's court three.
Courts one, two, four and five are set to be resurfaced this year, making eight world-class hard courts, with court three to eventually be relocated after the clubhouse's build.
In February, Tennis Tasmania head of tennis, Simon Aufder-Heide, said the return of Launceston's flagship tournament after a five-year hiatus was a moment to be celebrated.
"We'll definitely be working very closely with the [City of Launceston] Council to ensure no stone is unturned to get the project completed by the end of the year and have the Launceston International come back in 2025," Aufder-Heide said.
"Without Burnie Tennis Club's support, we probably wouldn't have had the Launnie International come back ... the club has been amazing in allowing their facility to be used for the full two weeks versus their traditional one-week Burnie International.
"It's going to be a massive opportunity for the City of Launceston around Festivale time when there's some fantastic events like that happening.
"To be able to have this facility ready to go for the community to use and for the 64-odd male and female players that come ... it's going to be great for the economy and also just brilliant for tennis in general."
