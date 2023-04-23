Tasmania's bid for the next AFL team has been a long, ongoing conversation that seemingly has no end.
From population sizes to weather factors and from grassroots development to a large and likely superfluous stadium, it feels like every single point and sub-point of the suitability of the bid has been analysed.
If you feel similarly to myself, you are probably at the stage where discussing it is becoming tedious and tiresome, with hope only for a decision to be made either way so the endless hypotheses can end.
However, there is a reason besides my own self-interest why this pantomime drama needs to be resolved.
With first plans for a new clubhouse at the Launceston Tennis Centre drafted reportedly around a decade ago, it has been a long and difficult journey for it to...not get built.
Not only that, after numerous setbacks, they appear no closer to having it built.
The precinct's new epicentre project was gathering momentum in the February of 2017 when The Examiner's own Rob Shaw reported that "the best regional tennis centre in Australia should be even better for the next Launceston International".
While that might seem like a let down, it holds nothing against then Tennis Tasmania president Phil Bowden's proclamation.
"The clubhouse will be the last piece of the puzzle," he said. "At the moment members don't have anywhere to congregate, they are operating out of a container and that is totally unacceptable.
"We would like to have it built in time for the next tournament."
It was both funny and tragic to read when I came across the article.
While the words seem silly now, they appeared to be close to the truth when a relief-filled announcement was made in 2021, as The Examiner's Josh Partridge reported.
"The Launceston Regional Tennis Centre will finally have a clubhouse for its members, with plans for a community and events centre unveiled by Tennis Tasmania on Tuesday."
Yet, here we are. No clubhouse.
As a consequence of the pandemic, building costs have sky-rocketed since the deal was initially agreed upon, meaning the current funding has fallen well short of what is required.
Instead of matching the updated costs, the federal government have fallen silent, leaving the precinct's future in limbo.
The centre's big-ticket item, the aforementioned Launceston International, was moved this year to Burnie and was played the week after they had their own tournament.
"The tournament is still there, we can still get it back because they haven't scrapped it yet," site manager and head coach Chris Chandler said.
"But they're not going to play two tournaments in Burnie every year for long. Eventually, they'll say we'll forget that one, we'll just do the Burnie one and Hobart and then it'll be really hard to get it back."
"It's embarrassing to be honest."
It really is a wonder how the North's largest tennis hub has been neglected for so long.
Renting portaloos and a cramped shipping container as an office on a daily basis should not be accepted as facilities for the state's second biggest city.
Proof that the long-awaited clubhouse would make the positive difference Tennis Tasmania promises it would comes from Bendigo, Victoria.
Made up of more than 100,000 people, the city lost its ATP Challenger event due to a lack of adequate facilities.
However, when they built their new clubhouse, elite tournament tennis returned in a blink of an eye.
Perhaps even more frustrating is the appetite is clearly there for investment - they have tried once before - which makes it almost inexplicable why construction has not already started.
I say almost because I believe there is one explanation. The Tasmanian AFL bid, specifically the stadium aspect, has consumed the ability for other sports to make their voices heard when in desperate need for improved infrastructure, or any infrastructure.
The part that is hurting tennis the most out of this lack of action is the community's involvement in the club.
"The club is what creates the community. At the moment, people come down to the centre and have a game of tennis, pretty much walk in, play and leave," Chandler explained.
"Whereas a clubhouse means that people will stay around, they'll socialise, they would run social events, they create their own little community.
"We can't do that, we haven't got anything. We have some barbecues every now and then, but it's an all-outside event, we want something that's going to be inside an enclosed area out of the sun and wind and rain. We really miss out on creating that community."
I should be clear in stating that I do not blame the AFL or football in general for what has happened here, but it should be known the ongoing conversational loop surrounding the bid appears to be having a tangible negative impact on sport as a whole and the worst part is the needs of other sports seem to be completely forgotten.
While one of the major selling points of the Tasmanian bid is that the investment received will help the sport at the community and grassroots level, it has become clear to me the only way they can achieve that is to extinguish their competition.
And if you want to help other sports? Well, I'm sure there's a clubhouse where you can go and do that...oh wait.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.