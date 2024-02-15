Launceston International back on table after "10-plus year" development

A completed clubhouse is the final piece in the puzzle for the Launceston International's return.
Last played at the Racecourse Crescent venue in 2020, the tournament has been held in Burnie over the past two years.
Construction of the long-awaited clubhouse is expected to run from May to December - opening the door for the International's grand return.
"We'll definitely be working very closely with the [City of Launceston] Council to ensure no stone is unturned to get the project completed by the end of the year and have the Launceston International come back in 2025," Tennis Tasmania's head of tennis Simon Aufder-Heide said.
"Without Burnie Tennis Club's support, we probably wouldn't have had the Launnie International come back ... the club has been amazing in allowing their facility to be used for the full two weeks versus their traditional one-week Burnie International.
"It's going to be a massive opportunity for the City of Launceston around Festivale time when there's some fantastic events like that happening.
"To be able to have this facility ready to go for the community to use and for the 64-odd male and female players that come ... it's going to be great for the economy and also just brilliant for tennis in general."
The likes of Australian up-and-comers Adam Walton, Omar Jasika, Rinky Hijikata, Maya Joint and Priscilla Hon - all of whom have tasted Burnie International success over the past two years - would be expected to take part in next year's event.
Outside of the Launceston International, the $3.5 million clubhouse will provide a home for the Northern Tasmanian tennis community.
This has been "10-plus years" in the making.
Plans for the build were originally gathering momentum in 2017 and announced and unveiled in 2021 before a development application for the project was submitted to the council early January.
"It'll be just fantastic for the local tennis community," Aufder-Heide said.
"Not just for the Tennis World, and regional centre members and players and parents and kids, but the surrounding clubs that for many years have wanted to have a regional centre with proper clubhouse in its facility - it's for everyone."
The facility's plans have been scaled back from the original two-storey design due to building costs, but it will still feature the changerooms, cafe and office spaces required.
The clubhouse will face Racecourse Crescent and be built on the centre's court three.
Courts one, two, four and five are set to be resurfaced this year, making eight world-class hard courts, with court three to eventually be relocated after the clubhouse's build.
