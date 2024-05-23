The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Great anticipation: Hili pursues elusive Sandown Cup greyhounds victory

By Brennan Ryan
May 23 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evan Karalis and trainer Paul Hili with Sandown Cup contender Fast Minardi. Picture by Jason Mckeown
Evan Karalis and trainer Paul Hili with Sandown Cup contender Fast Minardi. Picture by Jason Mckeown

Loira trainer Paul Hili is setting out for Victoria with his sights set on a victory that has eluded his family for many years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.